Paddington in Peru will take the lovable bear to unknown territory. The sequel directed by Dougal Wilson will present the biggest challenge Paddington (Ben Whishaw) has seen in his short life. A new image from the upcoming sequel has been released by ScreenRant, allowing audiences to take a new look at the titular bear before his latest adventure debuts on the big screen. Paddington can be seen exploring an unknown location in the middle of Peru. The latest installment of the franchise will force the protagonist of the story to travel across the world in order to solve an urgent mystery.

Paddington in Peru will follow the titular bear after he's informed that his Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton) has gone missing. Without having a clue of where his relative could've gone, Paddington will have to recruit his closest allies to find her. The young bear will need to reach his Aunt before it's too late. Paddington in Peru will introduce new characters to the franchise, such as The Reverend Mother (Olivia Colman) and Hunter Cabot (Antonio Banderas). The sequel will mark Olivia Colman's return to the big screen after appearing in Wonka, the prequel that featured Timothée Chalamet as a young version of the inventor.

Dougal Wilson was the director responsible for bringing Paddington in Peru to the big screen. The franchise had been under the creative control of Paul King up until this point, but when the filmmaker decided to work on Wonka, it allowed somebody else to sit behind the camera. Even if Paul King couldn't direct Paddington in Peru, he still worked on the story for the sequel. The latest installment of the franchise will also face tough competition at the global box office. Paddington in Peru is currently scheduled to open in theaters on the same day as Captain America: Brave New World.

The Cast of 'Paddington in Peru'

Paddington in Peru will feature a very talented cast in order to bring the bear's latest adventure to life. Emily Mortimer will portray the role of Mary Brown, who was previously played by Sally Hawkins. Mortimer will be joined by Hugh Bonneville. The seasoned actor will play Henry Brown, reprising his role from previous films. The stage has been set for Paddington to delight audiences from all over the world with his biggest journey yet when Paddington in Peru hits the big screen.

Paddington in Peru premieres in theaters on February 14, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.