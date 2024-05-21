The Big Picture Paddington in Peru unveiled new promotional posters, setting the stage for another heartwarming adventure with our beloved bear.

The film will be released in the US on January 17, 2025, two months after it hits the UK on November 8, 2024.

Directorial changes and a star-studded cast bring fresh talent to the third installment, promising an unforgettable family-friendly journey.

The Licensing Expo in Las Vegas is currently underway, and it features a sweet surprise from our favorite well-mannered bear from Peru. Paddington in Peru, the highly anticipated third installment in the charming Paddington series, unveiled new promotional posters at the event, setting the tone for what promises to be another heartwarming adventure filled with warmth and humor. Collider's Perri Nemiroff is on the ground and was able to snap a few photos of the new posters. While we're all itching to see Paddington take on new escapades, details about the film's release are still wrapped up tighter than marmalade sandwiches at a picnic.

Paddington in Peru is slated for a staggered theatrical release with the movie debuting in the United Kingdom on November 8, 2024, and later in the US and Canada on January 17, 2025. Given the franchise’s distribution ties with Warner Bros. in the US, its likely that the film will also find a cozy home on the streaming platform Max.

As for the behind-the-scenes magic, the third film sees a bit of a shuffle in the creative deck. While Paul King, the directorial hand behind the first two beloved films, won't be directing this next chapter, he remains on board as a writer and producer. Taking the directorial reins is Dougal Wilson, who is set to make his feature directorial debut. The script boasts a collaborative effort from a talented writing team including Mark Burton, Simon Farnaby, Jon Foster, and James Lamont.

What Is 'Paddington in Peru' About?

The plot of Paddington in Peru is kept secret, much like the ingredients of Mrs. Bird's infamous recipes. However, the title hints at a nostalgic journey back to Peru — Paddington’s original homeland. This trip might be spurred by Paddington's desire to reconnect with his roots or perhaps to solve another family mystery.

The cast list for Paddington in Peru reads like a who’s who of cinematic talent. Returning are the familiar and beloved voices such as Ben Whishaw, who continues to bring Paddington to life with his irreplaceable charm. Hugh Bonneville, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Julie Walters, and Jim Broadbent are all reprising their roles, ensuring the Brown family dynamic remains intact. Joining the fray are Hollywood heavyweights like Academy Award winner Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas, with Emily Mortimer stepping in to fill the big shoes left by Sally Hawkins as Mary Brown.

Though production is underway, it'll be a while before we get our paws on any sneak peeks of footage. For now, fans can relive the whimsy and warmth of the series with the trailer for Paddington 2, just to tide us over until we can embark on this new journey with our beloved bear. Stay tuned to Collider for more exclusive updates and clips from Paddington in Peru as we follow Paddington back to his roots in what promises to be an unforgettable adventure.

