Studiocanal has released brand-new images from Dougal Wilson’s highly anticipated Paddington in Peru, offering fans a fun new look at the beloved bear's next big-screen adventure, with Wilson stepping into the shoes of director Paul King who helmed the first two films in the series. Set for a theatrical launch in the UK this November, the film will see Paddington, voiced once again by Ben Whishaw, travel back to his homeland of Peru alongside the Brown family. Together, they will explore the Amazon rainforest and the mountainous terrain of Peru as Paddington visits his Aunt Lucy, now residing at the Home for Retired Bears.

The new film introduces a host of new characters, with Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas joining the cast. Colman plays The Reverend Mother, a cheerful, guitar-playing nun who runs the Home for Retired Bears, while Banderas portrays Hunter Cabot, a daring riverboat captain who assists Paddington and the Browns on their journey through Peru. Returning cast members include Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Imelda Staunton, and Carla Tous, while Emily Mortimer replaces Sally Hawkins, who hasn't returned for this outing.

Is the 'Paddington' Series Worth Seeing?

Close

Paddington in Peru comes as the third installment in the film series, following the critical and commercial success of the first two films. The original Paddington (2014) introduced audiences to the lovable Peruvian bear, adapting Michael Bond's classic stories with heartwarming charm. Praised for its warmth, humor, and Whishaw’s endearing voice performance, the film became a hit among families and critics, securing a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Its sequel, Paddington 2 (2017), managed to surpass the first film's acclaim, becoming a rare gem with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes for an extended period. The movie received widespread praise for its blend of humor, emotional depth, and its universal themes of kindness and acceptance. Hugh Grant’s portrayal of the flamboyant antagonist, Phoenix Buchanan, earned special recognition, adding to the movie’s charm. Many critics hailed Paddington 2 as one of the best family films of the decade, further solidifying the franchise's status.

With Paddington in Peru, expectations are high as fans eagerly await the continuation of the bear's adventures. The mix of new and returning talent, along with the film’s shift to the vibrant landscapes of Peru, promises another heartwarming journey filled with the series' signature warmth and humor.

Paddington in Peru premieres in theaters in the United States on January 17, 2025.