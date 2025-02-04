While films such as Conclave and A Complete Unknown were first released in domestic theaters before being unveiled internationally, StudioCanal and Sony are deploying the reverse release strategy for Paddington in Peru. The third installment in the beloved film franchise, Paddington in Peru was initially supposed to debut domestically on January 17, but has now been delayed until Valentine's Day. When it finally lands in domestic theaters, the movie will likely have passed the coveted $100 million mark already.

This weekend, Paddington in Peru grossed nearly $9 million from overseas territories, pushing its cumulative international box office haul to the $93 million mark. The movie was released in the United Kingdom back in November, and has since generated around $45 million there. The Paddington films are a British staple. They're based on the popular series of children's books written by Michael Bond, but also tackle grown-up subjects such as immigration and assimilation. Both the first and second movies in the franchise were box office hits, grossing a combined total of around $500 million worldwide.

'Paddington in Peru' Will Debut Domestically in a Few Days

Released in 2015, the first Paddington movie earned over $250 million globally, with around $75 million of that total coming from domestic theaters. Paddington 2 was released in 2018, grossing over $240 million globally. The movie made around $40 million from domestic theaters. They're also among the best-reviewed blockbusters of recent times. Directed by Paul King, the first Paddington holds a 96% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. King also directed Paddington 2, which earned an even better 99% Rotten Tomatoes score.

King next directed the blockbuster hit Wonka, vacating the director's chair for Dougal Wilson. Under Wilson's stewardship, Paddington in Peru has earned positive reviews as well, and currently sits at a "fresh" 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics' consensus reads, "Paddington in Peru whisks away cinema's politest bear to a fresh setting under new creative stewardship, delivering a most agreeable adventure for the whole family." Featuring Ben Whishaw and Imelda Staunton as Paddington and his Aunt Lucy, the movie also features Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Antonio Banderas, and Olivia Colman in the live-action roles.

Paddington in Peru will debut domestically on February 14. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.