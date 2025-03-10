Although the movie officially debuted on US screens in 2025, Paddington in Peru's first theatrical run actually came way back in early November 2024, with the beloved bear's home country of the United Kingdom first getting to see this threequel in all its glory. Because of this, the movie is considered a 2024 release, and therefore places on the list of highest-grossing 2024 movies. Where does it place? Well, after another strong weekend at the box office, Paddington in Peru has officially moved up to 35th in the list, overtaking Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga by $1.5 million.

In total, Paddington in Peru has accumulated an impressive $175 million in global revenue, split between $37 million domestically and $138 million from overseas markets. Starring the likes of Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, and, of course, Ben Whishaw as the iconic voice of the titular bear, the Paddington threequel was one of important change for this beloved franchise, with Emily Mortimer replacing Sally Hawkins as Mrs Brown and debutante Douglas Wilson taking over direction duties from Paul King. This change has seen both a small drop in critical reception and in box office revenue, with Paddington in Peru failing to match the heady heights of the first Paddington film's $310 million and the sequel's $280 million.

Paddington in Peru still received enormous critical acclaim, proving once and for all that this franchise is one of the best family offerings of this century. However, the impressive critical reception to both of its predecessors left Paddington in Peru the unfortunate recipient of the lowest rating of the trilogy on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The threequel's "certified fresh" 93% is lower than both Paddington's 96% and Paddington 2's near-perfect 99%, with the latest installment's audience rating at least boasting the highest score of the trilogy.

