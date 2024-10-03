The newest trailer for Paddington in Peru has just been released and there's almost no point in trying to describe it, it's just wonderful. Go and see it. Paddington (Ben Whishaw) sets off on a quest to find Aunt Lucy, who has vanished from her home. Once in Peru, he enlists the help of Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas in the mission, with Colman playing The Reverend Mother, a cheerful, guitar-playing nun who runs the Home for Retired Bears, while Banderas portrays Hunter Cabot, a daring riverboat captain who assists Paddington and the Browns on their journey through Peru.

Returning cast members include Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Imelda Staunton, and Carla Tous, while Emily Mortimer replaces Sally Hawkins, who hasn't returned for this outing.

Is the 'Paddington' Series Worth Seeing?

Paddington in Peru arrives as the third installment of the beloved film series, following the critical and commercial success of the first two films. The original Paddington introduced audiences to the lovable Peruvian bear, which managed to adapt Michael Bond's classic stories with heartwarming charm. Praised for its warmth, sense of humor, and Whishaw’s wonderfully wholesome voice performance, the film became a staple among families and critics, securing a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Its sequel, Paddington 2, managed to surpass the first film's acclaim, becoming a rare gem with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes for a long time, until one rotten apple decided to ruin the fun. The movie received universal acclaim for the way it blended humor with emotional depth, as well as its wholesale themes of kindness, love and acceptance. Hugh Grant’s portrayal of the flamboyant antagonist, Phoenix Buchanan, earned special acclaim from viewers, which simply added to the movie's already-widespread appeal. Many critics hailed Paddington 2 as one of the best family films of the decade, which further boosted its position as one of the best film franchises around.

No pressure on Paddington in Peru, then! Expectations are high as we eagerly await Paddington's latest adventures with the Brown family, but with the film’s shift to the vibrant landscapes of Peru, it looks like we're going to get another heartwarming journey filled with the love and laughs we've come to expect.

Paddington in Peru premieres in theaters in the United States on January 17, 2025.