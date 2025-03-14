The impressive critical heights of Paddington and Paddington 2 were always going to be improbable to follow for Paddington in Peru, especially considering the influential change at the heart of the film, with Emily Mortimer replacing Sally Hawkins as Mrs Brown and Douglas Wilson taking over head duties from Paul King on his directorial debut. With Paddington receiving an impressive 96% from critics on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and the beloved second outing earning an even-better near-perfect 99%, Paddington in Peru was always going to struggle to compete, with a critical total of just 93% marking a short drop for the franchise, but still showcasing a score high enough to rival some of the very best.

Although Paddington in Peru might not be able to compete with its predecessors in critical reception, it seems that the threequel may have its direct antecedent's number when it comes to box office. For some time, it has seemed as if Paddington in Peru would also fail to match its older siblings on this front, but, after sustained success, it looks as if success might finally be on the horizon. This coming weekend, the third outing is projected to surpass the $40 million mark in domestic figures, with Paddington 2's $40.9 million likely to be overtaken. Alas, the first film's $76 million is likely a bridge too far, but that doesn't stop the entire franchise from having now passed $150 million in total domestic revenue.

How Do the Three 'Paddington' Movies Compare at the Global Box Office?