Paddington Bear is packing his suitcase for another heartwarming adventure, and this time, you can pack yours too—literally. To celebrate the release of Paddington in Peru on Valentine’s Day, AMC Theatres is offering a ridiculously cute, limited-edition Paddington-themed popcorn bucket and drink cup set, perfect for fans who want to make their movie night extra special.

The special set is inspired by Paddington's iconic travel gear, and the the 120-ounce popcorn bucket takes the form of his trusty suitcase, complete with vintage-style detailing, so you'll fit right in with the rest of the Brown family on your travels. It comes filled with a Regular popcorn for $16.99 + tax. You can also get a 22-ounce drink cup that includes a character cup topper for $11.99 + tax, or just get the pair in a combo deal for $24.99 + tax.

The third movie in the genuinely adored film series, this one follows Paddington as he travels to Peru with the Brown family to search for his missing Aunt Lucy, ending up on an adventure that leads them through the Amazon rainforest while guided by a mysterious map that might not just lead them to Aunt Lucy, but a legendary treasure too. Ben Whishaw returns as the voice of Paddington, with Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, and Jim Broadbent reprising their roles as the Brown family and friends. New additions to the cast include Emily Mortimer as Mrs Brown, replacing Sally Hawkins, while she is joined by Olivia Colman as the head nun of the Home for Retired Bears (who loves dancing!) and Antonio Banderas as a riverboat captain who assists in the quest for Aunt Lucy.

Is 'Paddington in Peru' Worth Seeing?

The film was released in November 2024 back in the United Kingdom, where Paddington Bear is most popular and where his story originated. While the first two films were met with critical acclaim, sitting at 99% on Rotten Tomatoes each, Paddington in Peru was met with a slightly more negative reception, sitting at... 93%. Yes, really, that's a low point for the series, which tells you just how charming the little bear and his family are. Even if the film doesn't hit the high notes of the first two it's still a lovely time at the movies, and the perfect antidote to the dark world outside.

Paddington in Peru will open in theaters on February 14, 2025. Check out the popcorn combo above.