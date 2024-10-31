As revealed by Variety, the upcoming hotly-anticipated return of everyone's favorite charming British bear Paddington will not just feature The Crown's Queen Elizabeth II in Olivia Colman, but will also feature the late monarch herself in a touching blink-and-you'll-miss-it tribute. Before she passed away in 2022, her brief appearance alongside the bear drinking tea at the Palace in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee became many people's lasting memory, forever joining her legacy to that of the franchise. In Paddington in Peru, it's been confirmed that a picture of the titular bear and Queen Elizabeth II having their afternoon tea can be briefly seen, with producer Rosie Alison commenting:

"[The royal family] were actually very happy for it to happen. But we don’t like to make a big deal of it, because Paddington’s obviously a very modest fellow."

Paddington in Peru will see the return of many of the franchise's famous faces, with the likes of Emily Mortimer, Ben Whishaw, Imelda Staunton, Jim Broadbent, Hugh Bonneville, and Julie Walters all reprising their roles. The threequel will also see a pair of huge Hollywood names join the cast, with the aforementioned Academy Award winner Colman portraying the Reverend Mother who sends the family on their journey, and Antonio Banderas playing the captain, Hunter Cabot, who helps them on their way.

What is 'Paddington in Peru' About?

Paddington in Peru will see the British bear and the Brown family take on their most exciting adventure yet, as the origin of Paddington is explored in more detail than ever before. The first two Paddington installments have already become unquestionable classics, with families across the world indulging in the cozy charm of the polite bear and his comforting adventures. The third outing is set to continue that trend but with greater escapade, with an official synopsis from StudioCanal UK reading:

"Paddington in Peru brings Paddington's story to Peru as he returns to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru."

