That well-traveled Peruvian bear, Paddington, is on the move again. This time, it's the release date of his latest film that's taking a trip. Deadline reports that Paddington in Peru will now be released on February 14, 2025. The film was previously slated to open over the Martin Luther Jr. Day holiday weekend, on January 17th: that would have pitted the family threequel against Leigh Whannell's horror film Wolf Man, Jason Statham's latest actioner Levon's Trade, and the Steven Soderbergh haunted house chiller Presence.

Instead, by moving to Valentine's Day, which will also be the President's Day holiday weekend in the United States, it will face only one new competitor: the much-delayed MCU superhero film Captain America: Brave New World. The news comes on the heels of the film's international release; the film grossed $12.4 million USD at the British box office over the weekend, making it not only the highest-opening film of the series, but the best UK opening for a British film since 2021's No Time To Die, Daniel Craig's final bow as James Bond.

What Is 'Paddington in Peru' About?

International viewers may have already seen the film, but for North American audiences, the film is now three months from release. It will feature the return of the beloved marmalade-loving bear Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw), and his friends the Brown family - father Henry (Hugh Bonneville), mother Mary (Emily Mortimer, stepping in for Sally Hawkins), daughter Judy (Madeleine Harris), and son Jonathan (Samuel Joslin). They're headed back to Peru to visit Paddington's Aunt Lucy (voiced by Imelda Staunton) - only to find that she's gone missing. With the aid of tracker Hunter Cabot (Antonio Banderas), they attempt to find her, but he may have other motives - as may the Reverend Mother of the retired bears' home (Olivia Colman). The film is already receiving excellent reviews overseas, with a 94% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Paddington in Peru is directed by Dougal Wilson, making his feature directorial debut; he has previously directed music videos for LCD Soundsystem, Coldplay, and Massive Attack. It features a story by Paul King (who directed and wrote the previous two Paddington films), Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton, with a screenplay by Burton, Jon Foster and James Lamont.

Paddington in Peru will now be released on February 14, 2025; it was previously slated to be released on January 17. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.