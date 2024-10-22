In anticipation of Paddington in Peru’s arrival next month, the runtime for the highly-anticipated adventure sequel has been confirmed, revealing it to be the longest in the film series. As reported by the Irish Film Classification Office, via Digital Spy, the movie will run at 106 minutes, compared to the prequels Paddington and Paddington 2, which ran at 95 minutes and 104 minutes respectively.

Paddington in Peru, like the other installments in the series, is based on the stories of Paddington Bear, created by Michael Bond. The live-action production will follow the eponymous character as he journeys with his adopted family, the Browns, to see his Aunt Lucy in the Home for Retired Bears in Peru, only to learn from the Reverend Mother (Olivia Colman) that she has gone missing, leading to an adventure through the Amazon. It is directed by Dougal Wilson and written by Mark Burton, Jon Foster and James Lamout.

As for the cast of Paddington in Peru, Ben Whishaw returns to voice the title character, with Hugh Bonneville also returning. Other cast members include Emily Mortimer, who will take over the role of Mrs Brown from Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas and Carla Tous. Speaking of Hawkins’ replacement, director Wilson was all praises for Mortimer not long ago, saying:

"We were lucky to get Emily. She's radiant and warm and so clever; she's a writer herself, so she's wonderful at ad-libbing. It's a tough role: She's the emotional core of the Browns and the most emotionally connected with Paddington."

How Much Success Can Be Expected from 'Paddington in Peru?'

With how many accolades the first two Paddington movies have achieved, fans can expect nothing less from the upcoming third installment, which will debut in a little over two weeks from now. Paddington, released in 2014, earned over four times its budget of $65 million and holds a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Similarly, Paddington 2 (2017), created with only $40 million, amassed over $227 million globally and has a fresh 99% RT score. In addition, both prequels earned BAFTA nominations for Outstanding British Film and Best Adapted Screenplay, among other categories.

Paddington in Peru arrives in U.K. theaters on November 8.