The world's greatest movie trilogy is heading towards its heartwarming conclusion with the release of the latest teaser for Paddington in Peru. As expected, the sneak peek is filled with the charm and sweetness we've come to love from our favorite marmalade-loving bear. The teaser shows Paddington hilariously struggling to get a passport photo taken for his trip to Peru, hinting at the whimsical misadventures that await. Typically for Paddington, though, he finds a way to make it work and gets himself into Peru successfully. While the plot details are still as closely guarded as Mrs. Bird's secret recipes, the title suggests a return to Paddington's roots. Could the trip to Peru could uncover more about Paddington's family history or lead him on a new adventure to solve a mystery connected to his past?

The cast remains a stellar ensemble, with Ben Whishaw continuing to voice Paddington, alongside returning favorites like Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, and Jim Broadbent. New faces include Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas, adding even more star power to the beloved franchise, while Emily Mortimer takes over the role of Mary Brown, stepping into the shoes of Sally Hawkins with typical grace.

How Good Are The 'Paddington' Movies?

The Paddington movies have been immensely successful around the world both critically and commercially. The first film, released in 2014, grossed over $282.8 million million worldwide against a budget of approximately $65 million. It received widespread acclaim, boasting a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising its charm, wit, and heartwarming story. The sequel, Paddington 2 (2017), was just as successful, grossing over $227 million worldwide with a slightly lower budget of around $40 million. Paddington 2 achieved a rare 99% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is often cited as one of the best-reviewed films of all time.

The Paddington films have become modern classics, acclaimed for their wholesome, family-friendly appeal and uplifting themes. This success has introduced the lovable bear to a new generation, resulting in a boom in related merchandise and a spike in the popularity of Paddington-themed products. As the third installment, Paddington in Peru, nears release, the franchise's enduring charm and influence continue to grow.

Paddington in Peru is set for a staggered theatrical release, premiering in the United Kingdom on November 8, 2024, and subsequently in the US and Canada on January 17, 2025. With the series' established partnership with Warner Bros. in the US, it's expected that the film will also eventually be available on the streaming platform Max.