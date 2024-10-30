Prepare some more marmalade sandwiches, because Paddington in Peru is about to bring more adventure than any one bear can bear. A new trailer released today teases the Brown family's trip to Peru which quickly evolves into a marvelous journey into the Amazon rainforest and beyond to find Paddington's Aunt Lucy. With the help of Olivia Colman's Reverend Mother and Antonio Banderas's Hunter Cabot, what should've been a normal visit turns into a chaotic Indiana Jones-style quest that may not just lead them to the little bear's kin, but treasure and danger as well. Ben Whishaw returns to voice the title character once more in the exciting third film coming on January 17.

The footage immediately opens with a young Paddington in peril as his attempt to grab an orange accidentally sends him tumbling down a river until his aunt hears his roars and comes to save him. Their tender, loving relationship immediately sets the personal stakes high when the bear receives a missive from the Reverend Mother about her disappearance. Fortunately, the Brown family has become just as close to him since his first appearance on the big screen, and they're more than willing to go on a holiday to Peru to help him. After some mischief and an encounter with Banderas's charismatic riverboat captain, they discover that Lucy was on a quest of her own, one that may lead to the lost city of gold, El Dorado - and no, not the restaurant Paddington stopped at. The problem, of course, is nobody knows where the legendary city is, leaving the entire rainforest open to investigation. Paddington isn't willing to give up so easily though, and faces giant boulders, river rapids, storms, and a gold madness-crazed Cabot to find Lucy.

Paddington's latest adventure is a bit more, well, adventurous than his previous outings, promising mystery aplenty as the family follows Lucy from the Home for Retired Bears to the spot on the peculiar map she left behind. Even in such an incredible new setting, however, the charming heart of the franchise appears to remain intact, setting up a warm and funny film for the whole family. Returning for the wild ride are Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Carla Tous, and Imelda Staunton, though Emily Mortimer steps in for Sally Hawkins. West Side Story star Rachel Zegler also adds to the incoming star power for the third installment.

How Long Will 'Paddington in Peru' Be?

Instead of Paul King, who was at the helm for the first two Paddington movies, Paddington in Peru was directed by Dougal Wilson in his feature debut. King was still on board to help with the story though, teaming with Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton while the latter penned the screenplay with Jon Foster and James Lamont. Together, the team made what will be the longest film based on Michael Bond's beloved bear yet, albeit not by much. The Irish Film Classification Office recently confirmed that it will ultimately clock in at 106 minutes, just a hair above Paddington 2's 104-minute runtime.

Paddington in Peru will hit theaters in the U.S. on January 17, 2025, though viewers across the pond will get to see the adorable bear much sooner next week on November 8 through StudioCanal UK. Check out the trailer in the player above.