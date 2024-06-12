The Big Picture The Paddington in Peru trailer promises a heartwarming journey for fans of the beloved bear.

The plot remains secret, hinting at a return to Paddington's roots in Peru.

An impressive cast includes returning favorites and new Hollywood stars like Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas.

The world's greatest movie trilogy is en route to being completed following the release of the first trailer for Paddington in Peru, and it looks just as heartwarming and wholesome as we were all hoping. The marmalade sandwich-loving bear is heading to South America on a quest to learn more of his family history and, although there's likely to be some trouble on the way, by the end of the film we're all likely to be in tears of warm, fuzzy happiness.

The plot of Paddington in Peru remains a closely guarded secret, akin to the hidden ingredients in Mrs. Bird's legendary recipes. However, the title suggests a nostalgic return to Peru, Paddington's original homeland. This journey might be driven by Paddington's longing to reconnect with his roots or perhaps to unravel another family mystery.

The cast of Paddington in Peru features an impressive array of cinematic talent. Returning are the beloved voices of Ben Whishaw, who continues to infuse Paddington with his irreplaceable charm, alongside Hugh Bonneville, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Julie Walters, and Jim Broadbent, ensuring the cherished Brown family remains as dynamic as ever. New additions include Hollywood stars like Academy Award winner Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas, with Emily Mortimer stepping in to fill the big shoes left by Sally Hawkins as Mary Brown.

How Good Are the 'Paddington' Movies?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Paddington movies have been remarkably successful both critically and commercially. The first film, released in 2014, grossed over $268 million worldwide against a budget of approximately $55 million. It received widespread acclaim, boasting a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising its charm, wit, and heartwarming story. The sequel, Paddington 2 (2017), was even more successful, grossing over $227 million worldwide with a slightly higher budget of around $40 million. Paddington 2 achieved a rare 99% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is often cited as one of the best-reviewed films of all time.

The critical and commercial success of the Paddington films has solidified their status as modern classics, celebrated for their wholesome, family-friendly content and positive messages. The character of Paddington Bear has gained a new generation of fans, leading to a surge in related merchandise and increased popularity of Paddington-themed products. With a third film, Paddington in Peru, in development, the enduring popularity and impact of the franchise continue to grow.

Paddington in Peru is planned to have a staggered theatrical release with the movie debuting in the United Kingdom on November 8, 2024, and later in the US and Canada on January 17, 2025. Given the franchise’s distribution ties with Warner Bros. in the US, it's probably the film will also find a cozy home on the streaming platform Max.

Stay tuned to Collider for more marmalade sandwiches.