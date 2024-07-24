The Big Picture Paddington bids farewell to Netflix on August 14th, leaving fans feeling nostalgic for his heartwarming adventures.

Critics and fans alike praise Paddington films for their charm, British roots, and messages of acceptance and family.

Paddington's transition from book to big screen has captured hearts worldwide, showcasing his kindness and resilience.

Grab your marmalade sandwiches and prepare for a heartfelt farewell as our beloved Paddington Bear takes his leave from Netflix on August 14th. Since his delightful debut on the streaming platform, Paddington has brought warmth, joy, and a touch of whimsy to our screens in his feature film live action debut from 2014. It's no surprise that fans of all ages are feeling a bit nostalgic as the end of his Netflix residency draws near. For those who haven’t yet had the pleasure, Paddington is more than just a bear – he’s a symbol of kindness, curiosity, and resilience. From his first appearance in Michael Bond’s 1958 book A Bear Called Paddington, this lovable Peruvian bear has captured hearts around the world. Voiced with endearing charm by Ben Whishaw in the films, Paddington's transition to the big screen in Paddington and its equally beloved sequel Paddington 2 (2017) has only amplified his appeal.

The Paddington films follow the bear’s adventures after he leaves his home in the Peruvian rainforest and moves to London, where he is taken in by the kind-hearted Brown family. With his signature blue duffle coat, red hat, and perpetual sense of wonder, Paddington navigates the bustling city and often finds himself in the middle of comical yet touching mishaps. Whether he's accidentally flooding the bathroom or getting entangled in a chaotic chase, Paddington’s misadventures are always underscored by themes of acceptance, generosity, and the importance of family.

Are the 'Paddington' Films Worth Watching?

Image via Studiocanal

It's not just fans who adore Paddington; critics have lavished praise on the films for their heartwarming narratives, charming performances, and stunning visual effects. Collider's review of the film hailed the warmth of the character, as well as praising it for staying true to its British roots.

Paddington is a prime example of what differentiates a solid family film from a pandering "kids' movie". To his great credit, King did not go the Yogi Bear route (although both films choose to make the animated protagonist resemble a real bear), and stayed true not only to the character's personality, but to his British origin. There are times when the movie goes for the easy laughs like Paddington dunking his head in the toilet to drink water, but more often than not, it goes for something sweeter, wittier, and worthy of its adorable hero.

Paddington leaves Netflix on August 14. Paddington in Peru arrives in the United Kingdom on November 8, 2024, and later in the US and Canada on January 17, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more marmalade sandwiches.