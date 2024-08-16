The Big Picture Paddington, a beloved 2014 family film, is now streaming on Prime Video, joining other popular titles on the platform.

The movie, directed by Paul King and starring Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins, has received high ratings.

Prime Video also offers original content like Jackpot! and hit series like Fallout and The Boys for viewers to enjoy.

One of the most universally beloved animal films of all-time just found a new streaming home. Paddington, the 2014 animal adventure comedy, has officially begun streaming on Prime Video. Paddington joins the Prime Video original movie Jackpot!, starring John Cena and Awkwafina, as well as Night Swim as the most recent additions to the streaming platform. Paddington stars Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, and Tim Downie, and currently sits at a nearly perfect 97% from critics and an 80% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was produced on a budget of $55 million and grossed more than $280 million at the worldwide box office, including $206 million from overseas markets.

Paddington was written and directed by Paul King, and to this day it is considered among his most famous works, along with the sequel that is held in even higher regard, Paddington 2. King most recently directed Timothée Chalamet in the 2023 hit that grossed over $500 million at the worldwide box office, Wonka. His only other directorial feature came when he made his debut in 2009 on the unrated film Bunny and the Bully, but he has otherwise spent much of his time helming episodes of television on shows like Outsiders, Space Force, Little Crackers, and Come Fly with Me. King has several upcoming projects confirmed to be in development, including Time's Fool and an untitled Fred Astaire biopic.

What Are the Best Things to Stream on Prime Video?

Close

Prime Video has plenty of originals to keep the platform afloat but also has secured the rights to several popular movies to release in the last few years. Most notably, the latest Mission Impossible film, Dead Reckoning Part 1, has been floating in the top 10 on Prime Video for the last several weeks. Both of the hit Prime original series, Fallout and The Boys, are also continuing their hot run as several of the most-watched projects on the platform, both with new seasons already confirmed to be in development. More recently, Prime Video secured the rights to Night Swim, the 2024 film starring Wyatt Russell, and also had the original film Jackpot! starring Cena and Awkwafina debut, which has quickly risen to the #1 spot.

Paddington stars Tim Downie and Sally Hawkins and was written and directed by Paul King. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Paddington on Prime Video.

