Thanks to the domestic debut of Paddington in Peru this past weekend, but mostly thanks to the film's outstanding performance in the United Kingdom, the Paddington trilogy has now passed a massive milestone at the global box office. Based on the children's books by Michael Bond, the franchise debuted a decade ago, and currently comprises three films, with plans for a fourth installment being put into motion recently. Since the character originates from the U.K., the Paddington films have always been more popular in Europe than in North America, but that hasn't stopped the trilogy from overtaking some of the biggest franchises of all time.

The three Paddington films have generated over $735 million worldwide, which puts the franchise ahead of the Mad Max series, as well as the Sex and the City, Lara Croft, and Austin Powers series. In the coming days, the Paddington movies will overtake the Predator, Insidious, and Bridget Jones franchises. As of Monday, Paddington in Peru has generated nearly $130 million worldwide, of which around $45 million has come from the U.K. alone.

Paddington Trilogy Global Box Office Paddington $326 million Paddington 2 $283 million Paddington 3 $128 million

The trilogy's highest-grossing installment remains the first, which grossed over $325 million worldwide, against a reported budget of over $50 million. This includes re-release revenue. Released in 2018, Paddington 2 generated more than $280 million worldwide, against a reported budget of $40 million. The third installment was produced on a reported budget of $90 million, making it the most expensive film of the lot. It also marked the directorial debut of Dougal Wilson, who took over from the franchise's architect Paul King. King stepped away from directorial duties on the third film and oversaw the Wonka reboot to over $600 million globally.

The 'Paddington' Films All Hold "Fresh" Rotten Tomatoes Scores