When you think of Paddington Bear, the first thing you'll probably hear is his voice, a soft version of the Queen's English. Now, try to imagine his voice older — and slightly Peruvian? You might not be able to, but it was very nearly a reality for the Paddington films. Paddington in Peru—the third installment of the Paddington franchise—again features the vocal stylings of Ben Whishaw as the titular marmalade-loving bear, though the British actor would not have ended up starring in the franchise had post-production on the first Paddington film gone according to plan. Colin Firth, the Oscar-winning British actor of stage and screen, was first tapped to voice the United Kingdom’s beloved bear. Firth's departure was abrupt and unexpected, and the reason why he left the role might surprise you — as will the reason why a certain prominent politician also came to voice a later iteration of Paddington Bear.

Colin Firth Was Director Paul King's First Choice to Voice Paddington