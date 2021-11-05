From host, executive producer and cookbook author Padma Lakshmi, the Hulu series Taste the Nation is not just a food show, it’s a cultural and spiritual journey across America that explores various immigrant groups through the food they eat and the traditions they share with their families and friends. With the four-part Holiday Edition, each episode highlights the holidays through the lens of different immigrant cultures in different cities, as Lakshmi shares personal experiences through intimate conversations with individuals whose commonality is a sense of identity and belonging.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Lakshmi talked about how this holiday edition of Taste the Nation came about, the sense of family that’s conveyed in every episode, what she loves about doing this series, deciding what to focus on in a 30-minute episode, getting back to shooting a full season in the New Year, the challenges in shooting Top Chef: Portland, which was arguably the long-running show’s best season yet, and the concern that COVID might have prevented them from ever being able to continue with this special series.

Collider: First of all, thank you for these beautiful holiday episodes. If you’re going to do a show called Taste the Nation, it seems only natural to a holiday edition, but what actually led to doing this? Was this something you’ve always wanted to do with the show?

PADMA LAKSHMI: I’ll be honest with you, because of COVID, we were unable to film a whole 10-episode season, like we did in the first season, and I didn’t wanna wait until we had time to do 10 episodes to release them. I wanted to get as many episodes out there quickly because we had such a beautiful, warm reception from fans and viewers and critics alike. I didn’t want people to lose interest because it would have been a year and a half before I could have gotten a whole season done. So, I thought, “Okay, we can do four episodes and we can get those filmed and edited before the end of the year.” And then, I thought, “Well, what’s happening at the end of the year?” Somebody suggested to me, “Why don’t you do a holiday spin on it?,” and it made perfect sense. I was very thankful [for that idea]. I thought it was wonderful. It’s very timely because, of course, we’re all celebrating holidays at the end of the year, so I just thought, “Let’s use that as an additional lens that we can look at these communities through.”

The sense of family that you get with watching these episodes is everything you don’t realize you’re missing. It was beautifully done.

LAKSHMI: Thank you. I appreciate that. On behalf of my small, but mighty team of filmmakers, we thank you. We worked really hard on that, and I will, of course, convey that to them. We just love working on the show and we hope that people get as much out of it as we have, going through the experience.

What do you love about doing this show, specifically? You give so much to audiences by doing this, but what does the show give to you?

LAKSHMI: To me, it gives me human connection. That’s really what it does. For so long in my life as, for lack of a better way to say it, a brown woman on TV, I grew up in this country, I’ve watched a lot of television, I’ve read so many magazines and seen so many billboards and looked at all of these movies, and I love American media and am a child of ‘70s and ‘80s television and movie making, but I saw one version of the story. I did identify with some of it, but it wasn’t a version that resembled what I went through in life very much, or the people in communities alongside me, so I wanted to change that. I wanted to show that there are a million stories, all slightly different and all equally American, that I find interesting. I’m glad that Hulu took a bet on me, that other people would also find them interesting. It’s really as simple as that. I just wanted to give a fuller, broader picture of what it means to live in America today and be American because that is many things. It’s an ever-evolving identity that concerns all of us and that we all contribute to.

Especially with only four episodes, how much thought goes into the focus of each episode, along with the individuals that you highlight? How do you approach making what feels like a fully realized episode, with only about 30 minutes?

LAKSHMI: It’s hard because a lot of the people that I’m interviewing aren’t necessarily very media savvy or media trained or camera ready, or however you wanna say it. It’s also about finding the people who represent a certain aspect of that community, that we want to make sure we document accurately. So, when we’re thinking of these stories and trying to decide, and obviously when we only have four episodes, we have to think really hard about who to focus on. I have a long list and I’m going back into production, right away. We will start working on a full season in the New Year, very quickly, as soon as I finished with Top Chef, which I’m still in production on. For us, we really thought that the holiday angle would give us a good guiding compass.

When we decided that we wanted to do the Jewish community, I was worried because I really wanted to do Passover because that’s a high holiday and a much more major holiday to most Jewish people than say Hanukkah. There was this real discussion. And we filmed in the spring, so it would have been easy to find a Passover Seder to go to, especially in New York City, where I live, but was going to air in November, so we wanted to make sure it was timely. We thought, “Okay, well, this gives us a unique opportunity. Let’s focus on how American Jewish people actually made Hanukkah a bigger deal because of its proximity to Christmas.” That gave us a way to focus on something that was specific to American Jewish people, more than just Jewish people everywhere.

It’s hard. In a 30-minute episode, you really have to focus and you don’t have time. You have to make really hard decisions about what you cover because, if you try to cover everything, you won’t do any of it well. It’s better to be as focused as possible, so that you can give people a certain level of depth, in as much as that’s possible in 30 minutes.

Image via Hulu

I have to say that I also love Top Chef, and this last season, Top Chef: Portland, was the best season of the show, ever.

LAKSHMI: Thank you.

It was absolutely what I was missing and what I needed at the time that it aired, and a lot of people were saying that. Did that season feel as special to you, as it clearly did to the viewers?

LAKSHMI: Honestly, Top Chef in Portland was very hard to make. It was the most difficult season to film. We thought that our biggest challenge would be the pandemic and it was not. There were fires that made it very difficult to breathe. There was civil unrest. The hotel that the crew was staying at was nearby that civil unrest. We managed it, and it was only in a smaller part of town, but still. We were all under such duress because of COVID protocols and wanting to keep everybody safe that it wasn’t a joyous experience, like it was for [the viewers]. We were scared. We didn’t wanna put anyone’s health at risk. I can tell you, I’m so relieved, touch wood, that not a single crew member got sick last year, so we were able to deliver the show and it was an incredible labor of love, on all of our parts. I’m very indebted to my crew there. We all supported each other. It was a very meaningful season for us, but for completely different reasons than it was for the viewer.

Image via Hulu

When the whole pandemic started and everything shut down and no one knew if any production would be able to go back again, did you ever worry that you wouldn’t be able to share culture and traditions and food in this way again? And then, what was it like to actually find out that you would be able to again?

LAKSHMI: Yes, I was terrified of that. That was my main concern. I had finally gotten a show of my own, to do what I had always found interesting, which was to explore immigrant food and culture, and make a point about my beliefs on immigration without stepping on my soap box, and then the show came out and I actually was able to do the thing that I set out to do, and people really responded positively, but then COVID happened when we came out. I had my dreams come true, and then I was like everybody else in the world, imprisoned by quarantine because of the safety issues. So, I was terrified that we wouldn’t go back into production, or too much time would elapse, or the world would change. My show really depends on intimacy. It depends on people sharing their souls with us, and sharing their struggles and triumphs, in a very deep way. And so, if I can’t be close to people, if I can’t it at an arm’s distance and speak freely and coax out of them, these deeper stories, I don’t have a show. So, I was thinking about that, day and night.

I love the show. I love food. I love eating food, but I’m not nearly as adventurous as you are with what you eat, so I’m entertained by watching it.

LAKSHMI: Thank you so much. I appreciate the support.

