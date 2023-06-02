After seventeen years of hosting one of the toughest competition reality shows out there, Padma Lakshmi is leaving Top Chef. According to Variety, the host's appearance during the upcoming twentieth season finale of the series will mark the end of the road for her. Lakshmi herself pointed out that it was time for her to move on and, after hosting the same competition for so long, finding other projects that could suit her is at the top of her mind. It appears to be an amicable split, given the immense amount of history between Top Chef and its host, wrapping the situation in a friendly manner.

"After much soul-searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave ‘Top Chef,'” Lakshmi expressed through a statement of her own. “Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food. After 17 years, many of the cast and crew are like family to me and I will miss working alongside them dearly. I feel it’s time to move on and need to make space for ‘Taste the Nation,’ my books and other creative pursuits."

At the start of each season, twelve to nineteen competitors enter the bout, where they'll have to use the best of their skills to prevent elimination. Some express challenges can grant immunity to a chef, or result in an immediate elimination, in a strategy to spice things up for audiences. The chefs also have limited access to outside information, almost isolating them from the world while they compete.

Image via Bravo

RELATED: 'Top Chef': 10 Most Rewatchable Episodes, According to Reddit

What is Padma Lashki Doing Next?

Even if the host won't be a part of upcoming seasons of Top Chef, she still has plenty of projects to keep herself busy with. For example, Lakshmi currently hosts Taste the Nation, a docuseries focused on learning about the culture behind some of the world's most famous dishes. The series launched its second season last month, and it remains to be seen if Hulu will take audiences on yet another journey that explores history, seasoning and traveling. In the meantime, it will be sad for the team behind Top Chef to see their long-time host go on a different adventure.