No franchise will ever reach the heights that Star Wars has, with countless films, television shows, books, video games, comics, and spin-offs under its belt that have enough content to satiate even the hungriest of fans for a lifetime and beyond. Even the universally-panned prequel trilogy has found new love and appreciation through the introduction of the beloved animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, as well as just enjoying the absurdity of it all and just reveling in just how goofy the films can be.

However, one vital detail of Star Wars lore goes too often unexplored, and that's Padmé Amidala's style. Padmé is the late wife of the most feared Sith Lord, the mother of twins that saved the universe, a former queen turned senator who spends the majority of her time defending democracy and is a powerful woman in her own right, who also just so happens to also have the best fashion sense in the entire universe. Here are ten of the most iconic looks from the galaxy's most glamorous fashion it-girl ranked, from worst to best, all created by legendary costume designer Trisha Biggar.

10. Hospital Gown

Okay, this one might be a bit unfair. Padmé only wears this simple white robe to give birth, and then she immediately dies after, so it's obviously not supposed to be a big fashion moment. But out of all her outfits, this one is the worst.

It's literally just a simple white robe with nothing else remarkable about it, what else can you say? In the immortal words of Michelle Visage: It's...a piece of fabric.

9. Purple Travel Gown

From a dress way too simple to an outfit that is way too busy, this purple ensemble from The Phantom Menace leaves a lot to be desired. Star Wars is no stranger to extravagant costumes and being the Queen of Naboo obviously comes with a flashy wardrobe, but Padmé has done so much better. Not to mention she is only fourteen years old when she becomes ruler of her home planet, which is of course the peak age of making questionable fashion choices.

The dress underneath is pretty bland, and while the deep purple velvet overcoat and silk sleeves are probably the best part of the outfit, they are not enough to save it. The headdress is reading a bit too much like Renaissance Fair rather than royalty, and the diagonal stripes make it look like two purple salamis wrapped in sausage casing are dangling off her face; not cute. Her makeup is the same as she wears in other outfits as queen, but it really isn't the most flattering in this color palette and just washes her out completely. One can only assume this is just another innocent case of having bad taste as a teenager.

8. Tatooine Disguise Outfit

This is probably the most Star Wars-y outfit Padmé has ever worn and has a similar style worn by Luke Skywalker from A New Hope, so maybe Padmé passed down her fashion sense to her son? Luke's incredibly stylish all-black outfit from Return Of The Jedi looks as though it could be in the recent Spring-Summer 2020 Versace collection, so maybe!

That being said it's not a particularly special or memorable costume, being a disguise outfit after all, and it's overall pretty bland. It's a fine fit for walking around and hiding on a desert planet with two suns, and this is the first time we see Padmé in a cool color palette, but I don't think she would wear this willingly on any other occasion. It does the job but, come on, this is Padmé Amidala we're talking about here.

7. Mustafar Brown Tunic Outfit

Wearing a tight leather harness whilst nine months pregnant is one of the wildest and weirdest fashion choices ever, but you can't help but respect the fashion hustle of Padmé and acknowledge her as a real queen. Padmé was slaying pregnancy fits way before Rihanna.

Iconic and legendary behavior aside, this outfit is honestly not too bad, but it's still not great. The neutral, sand color palette would fit right in at a Yeezycollection, and the matching armbands are cute and complete the outfit nicely. The only real downside is that this is also the last outfit where she sees her beloved husband only to watch him turn to the Darkside and then attempt to kill her, a major bummer, and maybe that it wouldn't hurt for it to have a bit more color.

6. Green Velvet Cloak Dress

This moss-green velvet ensemble is absolutely gorgeous, and the way it catches the light and shimmers from different shades of green to gold is stunning. The addition of a purple sash is also a great splash of color that doesn't distract or overshadow the overall look and compliments the green hues nicely. The hood is also a very welcomed touch that looks as though it gets its holy inspiration from The Virgin Mary, which is relevant as this is one of many outfits Padmé wears in order to hide her pregnancy.

Sadly this dress, much like its wearer, gets very little screentime. Originally designed for a delegation scene in Padmé's apartment, it was then repurposed into a scene where Padmé ruminates about Anakin's path to the DarkSide. It's such a great silhouette and outfit, and it really is a shame that this green cloak doesn't get thelimelightit deserves.

5. Twilight Nightgown

Wearing pearls to bed is another very weird and incredibly impractical choice made by Padmé, and surely pearl armbands are probably really uncomfortable to sleep in, but there's no denying that this is a stunning 'fit. Choosing style over comfort is the mark of a real fashion icon, and Padmé is surely a dedicated victim of the hustle.

This steel-blue silk gown with pearl embellishments is so dreamy and mimics the movement of water, with fabric draping and cascading over her back like a waterfall. The dress looks to be Grecian-inspired with 1920s influences and is loose-fitting which allows a full view of Padmé's growing baby bump, letting the audience see her pregnancy for the first time. The addition of a small tiara on top of her loose curls is also a perfect touch and makes her look like a goddess. In comparison to all the many other nightgowns she wears (seriously, how many is too many?) this one really takes the cake on high-luxury, galaxy sleepwear for former-queen-turned-senators.

4. Geonosis Battle Gear

One word: Iconique. Sleek and reflective of the early 2000s fashion trends found during the time of the film's release, this white battle garb is a perfect contrast to Anakin's dark robes which of course helps to foreshadow their doomed fate.

This outfit is important for many reasons, one being of course that this is the first time Padmé gets to show off her "aggressive negotiation" skills, and she agrees to finally pursue a romantic relationship with Anakin, as well as being the catalyst of many sexual awakenings by all genders felt across the globe.

3. Throne Room Gown

Is there any other outfit more iconic to Padmé Amidala than this red silk and gold-embellished dress with black fur trim and glowing amber jewels on the bottom? The answer is no. This dress is probably the one she is most well-known for and is the first image that comes to mind when one thinks of Padmé and her many extravagant outfits. She is also wearing the traditional royal makeup for the queens of Naboo, as well as a painstakingly ornate and detailed gold headdress with the ruby-colored Jewel of Zenda and a large sculptured wig. How Padmé has the neck strength to support all that is unclear but incredibly impressive.

Trisha Biggardescribed this outfit as similar to the silhouettes and styles found in ancient Imperial China and likened its unique shape to an "upside-down ice-cream cone" which was allegedly (and unsurprisingly) difficult for Natalie Portman to walk in. Wearing this dress is truly a challenge of physical strength and endurance, and we are all so glad that Padmé has the willpower to wear something many would run away in fear of. What a dedicated queen.

2. Yellow Meadow Dress

The second installment of the prequels trilogy, Attack Of The Clones, is sadly the last film where Padmé really gets to shine, and her clothes reflect that fact accordingly. While her sparkly yellow dress with flower embellishments makes her look more like a Medieval princess than a galactic senator, it's perfect for her to wear while having a picnic on a sunny day with a boy tasked with protecting her as they fail to try not to fall in love with each other.

The detailed work on her bodice is incredible, and her matching flower headband with matching mock Princess Leia-inspired hair buns are just too cute. Anakin and Padmé are the happiest together in this scene and compliment each other brilliantly, and her bright yellow color palette describes the joy and hope of this growing relationship.

1. Ombre Lakeside Dress

The moment you have all been waiting for: Padmé Amidala's absolutely breathtaking, backless, ombre pastel dress with metallic adornments is the perfect fit for when you want your man to shut up about sand already. It's just so gorgeous and flowy and makes her look as though she is gliding over the ground like a fairy, anyone else in Anakin's position would shoot their shot with Padmé too. The fact that Trisha Biggar didn't even get an Oscars nomination for this dress alone is a travesty and a shame to the Academy. Shame!

The ombre effect also shows Padmé's conflicting feelings towards Anakin, with the bright, joyful yellow showing off her immediate attraction and love for him, but the darker hues show her hesitation and fear of beginning a relationship with a Jedi. Everything about this look is flawless, and even if Padmé didn't succeed in saving galaxy-wide democracy, wearing this dress made it sure that she always had the last laugh: Palpatine could never.