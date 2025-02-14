Breakups are rarely simple, especially when they unfold under the watchful eye of reality TV fans. When Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo announced in December 2024 that she and Southern Charm’s Craig Conover were no longer together, she did so with grace and respect. On her podcast Giggly Squad, Paige spoke fondly of Craig and their nearly three-year relationship, choosing to highlight the positive rather than dwell on the negatives. But despite her mature approach, Paige quickly found herself cast as the villain in the breakup.

Craig, for his part, took nearly a week to acknowledge the split publicly, posting a story to Instagram that alluded to being blindsided by the news. While he still spoke positively about Paige, his remarks sparked a wave of speculation that painted her as the one at fault. Almost instantly, rumors began swirling that Paige had cheated, moved on too quickly, or otherwise wronged Craig in some way. Social media buzzed with accusations, and suddenly, Paige was the target of intense criticism and hateful social media comments.

Paige And Craig Always Had Major Relationship Issues