The Big Picture Love Is Blind typically has more engagements than what appears in the episodes, as they follow about six couples per season.

Paige Tillman and Josh Simmons were engaged on the show but later broke up.

Despite the breakup, Paige and Josh had a beautiful and supportive separation, and they still keep in touch after their experience on Love Is Blind.

Love Is Blind usually has more cast engagements than what is shown throughout the season. That's because producers want to follow about six couples per season, and even then a couple sometimes leaves the process before the finale. So what happens to those unseen engagements? Sometimes they're sent home packing and other times they plan their wedding. Paige Tillman revealed she was engaged to Josh Simmons in season 5, then initiated their break-up.

Paige Describes Her Breakup After Love Is Blind

Image via Monty Brinton/Netflix

Paige appeared on the Real Tawk podcast and revealed her first pod date was with Josh. She said he was energetic and silly. They listened to music and sang for one of their dates. The stylist revealed her top three men in the pods were Josh, Connor, and Izzy Zapata. Josh and Paige exchanged pictures as gifts. He gave her a picture of a statue of two people hugging, and she gave him a picture of her dog. Paige admitted to being suspicious of their connection because a lot of women liked Josh. She admitted to being upset that Johnie Maraist continued talking to Josh even though she was in love with Izzy and interested in Chris Fox.

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’s' Lydia Details Her Unseen Fallout With Aaliyah About Uche

Paige and Josh got through the Johnie issue and got engaged. However, they were told they weren't going to Mexico. Paige said he immediately met her mom when they returned to Houston. They spent the week together recovering from filming. The couple decided to stay engaged and the relationship lasted five months, but that later changed.

"I was in a place where I wasn't happy with work and that definitely took a toll on my relationship with him," Paige said. She revealed she ended the engagement after they talked about what they wanted out of life. Josh wanted marriage and kids. Paige said her goals are to have a career and a "great big life." She felt like it was unfair to ask him to move from Texas to Los Angeles to pursue her career in celebrity styling.

They kept in touch after the breakup and supported each other. "Our break-up was really beautiful," she said. The stylist said they cried and held each other during the conversation. "He was my person through the experience, and he was my person after the experience with everyone else," she said.

Paige says they're still grateful to Love Is Blind for bringing them together, also noting that she made a close friend in Stacy Snyder. She eventually posted a picture of the dress she wore to see Josh for the first time with her engagement ring on Instagram.

The stylist admitted she expected to go to Mexico and was disappointed. But she's thankful that they were away from the drama. Paige believes she would've married Josh if they stayed on the show given they lasted five months. However, she wants a small wedding and was willing to compromise and have a big wedding for Josh. Paige and Josh still keep in touch after their experience.