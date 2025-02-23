From his rise as an actor making provocative comedies and dramas in Spain to his meteoric rise to Hollywood movie stardom, Antonio Banderas has seen it all, and his eclectic filmography, ranging from stirring dramas to voice work, can back it up. The one thing that he's seldom experienced is recognition from the Academy Awards. Although one could easily argue for his Oscar worthiness for The Mask of Zorro or the Brian De Palma neo-noir, Femme Fatale, no film presented Banderas' exceptional dramatic chops on a silver platter quite like Pain and Glory. A semi-autobiographical portrait of writer-director Pedro Almodóvar, Banderas' closest collaborator, the critically acclaimed 2019 film earned the Spanish actor his first and only Oscar nomination. Unlike many Oscar nominations that arrive far too soon, Banderas' heartbreaking and vulnerable performance in Pain and Glory represents his apex as a dramatic actor.

Pedro Almodóvar Poured His Heart and Soul Into 'Pain and Glory'

One of the most fruitful actor-director collaborations in history, Banderas and Almodóvar have made eight films together, notably Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!, and The Skin I Live In. Almodóvar has watched Banderas evolve from a rising star in Spain to a global box office powerhouse, and this level of career progression across multiple decades provided the perfect amount of reflection needed for his most contemplative film, Pain and Glory. Banderas returned to his roots by giving an incredibly live-wire and sensitive performance in an Almodóvar melodrama, which follows him playing Salvador Mallo, an ailing film director reminiscing over his youth and the fateful decisions that are leading to his demise, just as one of his lost movies is being restored by a festival hoping to honor his filmography. As Salvador writes a play about his experience with a former lover, we see flashbacks to his troubled youth, where he was raised by his mother, played by Almodóvar's other muse, Penélope Cruz.

In conversation with other raw, nakedly autobiographical films about emotionally troubled artists, like Federico Fellini's 8½ and Bob Fosse's All That Jazz, there's no escaping the personal nature of Pain and Glory, as the All About My Mother director admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that the film is "all about my life," while denying that it is purely autobiographical. Even viewers oblivious to Pedro Almodóvar's life and work will be transfixed by his film, thanks to the overwhelming gravitas poured on the screen by Antonio Banderas, who won Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival for his performance as the fictional director who closely resembles Almodóvar. The writer-director was drawn to Banderas' "intensity" and "ability to present characters who were wholly passionate." Banderas, who knows how to play to the balcony seats as El Mariachi or Puss in Boots, is "an actor who lends himself well to epic-sized films," according to Almodóvar.

Antonio Banderas Shines as a Struggling Artist in 'Pain and Glory'