‘Pain and Glory’ Joins Collider’s FYC Screening Series at ArcLight

Pain and Glory, the new, acclaimed film from Pedro Almodóvar, joins Collider’s FYC Screening Series at ArcLight Hollywood.

On Friday, January 31, the film will screen in the famous ArcLight Dome at 7pm, followed by a Q&A with its Oscar-nominated star Antonio Banderas. The dynamic duo of Almodóvar and Banderas is always a cinematic treat, and they’re in especially excellent form in this film. To buy tickets for the screening, click here.

Beyond Banderas’ nomination for leading actor, the film is also nominated for the Best International Feature Film Academy Award, representing Almodóvar’s home country of Spain. It’s about a film director at the ostensible end of his career, his creative and personal crises, and various reflections on what his life really means. It’s beautiful, beautiful stuff.

Other films shown at the FYC Screening Series at ArcLight Cinemas have included Jojo Rabbit, Us, Parasite, and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. And if you don’t live in Los Angeles, no need for pain: Highlights from each of our post-screening Q&As get posted on Collider, and dissected in an episode of For Your Consideration. But if you do live nearby, come check out the glory of this incredible film live.

Check out our review of Pain and Glory here. Plus: our interview with Banderas.