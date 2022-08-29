Netflix shared some exciting news about its upcoming drama The Pain Hustlers. Five new high-profile actors have been added to the cast, which is headlined by Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place) and Chris Evans (The Gray Man). The story centers around a blue-collar woman who, on the brink of desperation to raise her daughter after losing her job, decides to join a failing pharmaceutical startup company, only to get involved in a dangerous racketeering scheme.

The first addition announced was Academy Award nominee Andy Garcia. The actor has starred in highly acclaimed films such as The Godfather III and Dead Again, and was also featured in the ensemble from blockbuster heist movies Ocean’s Eleven and Ocean’s Twelve. Recently, Garcia starred in the HBO Max remake of Father of the Bride, as well as Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Also joining The Pain Hustlers is two-time Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara. The Canadian actor voiced fan-favorite character Sally in stop motion animation The Nightmare Before Christmas, and became known internationally after playing Macaulay Culkin’s mother Kate McCallister in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Recently, O’Hara’s talent was praised again as she played Moira Rose in award-winning series Schitt’s Creek.

Also joining the cast are Chloe Coleman, Jay Duplass, and Brian d'Arcy James. Coleman came to prominence starring in My Spy with Dave Bautista, while Duplass starred in Prime Video’s Transparent and was recently in HBO Max’s Industry and Netflix’s The Chair, and d’Arcy James was in 13 Reasons Why and acclaimed films such as Spotlight and Molly’s Game.

The Pain Hustlers is set to be director David Yates’ first film outside the Fantastic Beasts franchise in six years. The filmmaker made his debut in the Wizarding World universe by directing Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, and has directed every installment of the Potterverse franchise ever since. His next movie is written by Wells Tower, who adapts the story from the best-selling book The Hard Sell: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup by author Evan Hughes.

Netflix is yet to reveal further details from The Pain Hustlers, including additional cast members and expected release date.