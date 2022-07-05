Hot on the heels of his vocal portrayal of the titular character in Disney and Pixar’s summer blockbuster, Lightyear, Deadline has revealed that Chris Evans might have found his newest role. The Captain America actor is in final negotiations to star alongside Emily Blunt in Netflix and David Yates’ crime-drama, Pain Hustlers.

Written by Wells Tower, the film will center on Liza Drake (Blunt), a woman trying to keep her head above water and find success. Liza is a high school dropout whose biggest goal is to provide a better life than she had for her young daughter. After being on the never-ending hunt for a decent-paying job, Liza is hired at a pharmaceutical start-up in Central Florida. When she joins, the company is on the verge of collapse with the folks at the top making poor decisions that drain their money and time, but because of their newest employee, things are about to turn around. Intelligent and witty, with charisma to match, Liza proves to be a venerable recruit for the flailing business, soon propelling both the company and herself to the top of their game - with all the money that comes with it. But, things are not as they seem, something Liza soon learns as she’s plunged into the dark underbelly of the other side of the business.

As for Evans, his role in the dark drama has yet to be revealed, but we’re sure he’ll fit right into any part thrown his way. Along with Lightyear, the actor has been keeping busy since his days fighting alongside the Avengers with upcoming projects including Apple and Dexter Fletcher’s romantic action flick, Ghosted, which will see him starring alongside the likes of Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, and Amy Sedaris. Next up, fans can catch Evans in the Russo Brothers and Netflix action thriller, The Gray Man where he and his mustache will face off against Ryan Gosling.

Production for Pain Hustlers is expected to begin in late August. The film’s production team is made up of Grey Matter Productions founder Lawrence Grey serving as a producer alongside Yates and Yvonne Walcott Yates’ Wychwood Pictures. Lewis Taylor and Ben Everard will join as executive producers with the co-production team set to include Cyrus Mojibi, Patrick Wade, Lawrence Kao, and Lloyd Everard.

At the moment, no other casting details have been revealed and Netflix has yet to set a date for the film’s release. For more information surrounding Pain Hustlers, stay tuned to Collider.