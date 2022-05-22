Deadline has reported that a new film starring A Quiet Place’s Emily Blunt titled, Pain Hustlers, is close to being acquired by Netflix in an over $50 million deal, which would make it the largest deal on the Cannes market thus far. The actress was cast for the film last week, and it will begin filming in late August, with David Yates, director of the Fantastic Beast franchise, attached as director.

The story will follow Blunts character Liza Drake, a high-school dropout who lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a strip mall in Central Florida. Liza dreams of a better life for her and her daughter. However, when she’s thrust into the high life, she finds herself in the center of a dangerous criminal conspiracy that will have dangerous consequences. It is said the tone of the film is similar to films such as The Wolf on Wall Street and American Hustle.

Wells Tower, who wrote the 2009 critically acclaimed short story Everything Ravaged, Everything Burned, wrote the script for Pain Hustlers, and Blunt seems like the perfect candidate to lead the film, which has a tonally similar style to some of her previous work. Apart from her extraordinary performances as Evelyn Abbott in the A Quiet Place franchise, other credits for the actress include the recent 2021 film Jungle Cruise, where she starred alongside Dwayne Johnson, 2014’s Edge of Tomorrow, 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada, and will also star in a 2023 film titled Oppenheimer as Kitty Oppenheimer, which is currently filming.

Other crew attached to the project include producers Lawrence Grey under his Grey Matter Productions banner, Yates and Yvonne Walcott Yates’ through Wychwood Pictures, alongside Cyrus Mojibi, Patrick Wade, Lawrence Kao, and Lloyd Everard as co-producers. Lewis Taylor and Ben Everard will act as executive producers, and no casting information has been revealed yet.

The film certainly sounds interesting, and Blunt has more than proven her ability to act in various ranges. Pain Hustlers could serve as a fresh start for Netflix, considering the company recently lost over 200,000 subscribers, with more expected on the way. However, only time will tell. There is currently no release window for Pain Hustlers.

