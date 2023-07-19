Set to come out on Netflix on October 27, Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts director David Yates’ newest project, Pain Hustlers, is the most recent drama about grifters, scams, and overall schemes to hit our screens. But, in a landscape marked by fictional and documentary shows and movies like The Dropout, Inventing Anna, and The Tinder Swindler, Pain Hustlers deals with a topic that hits home for many Americans: the opioid epidemic that has been sweeping the country for the past three decades. With such close ties to such a close reality, many viewers have been wondering whether the movie is also based on a true story, like many of its predecessors. The answer, however, isn’t quite as simple as one might believe.

First, we have to ask ourselves a question: what do the words "based on a true story" even mean anymore? More often than not, films and shows devoted to real events feature characters and storylines that never existed in the first place for storytelling purposes. This doesn’t mean, though, that they don’t have their toes dipped in reality. Pain Hustlers hasn’t come out yet, and it doesn't even have an official trailer, so it’s tough to say how much of what we’ll see on screen will actually correspond to what we know about the real deal. Still, there is no denying that debuting screenwriter Wells Tower did indeed take some inspiration from actual events, reported on by journalist Evan Hughes, to tell the story of a single mom that finds herself in the middle of a conspiracy involving some serious drugs and a lot of money.

RELATED: Is ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ Based on a True Story?

What Is ‘Pain Hustlers’ About?

Image via Netflix

Starring Emily Blunt in the role of the aforementioned single mom, Pain Hustlers tells the story of Liza Drake, a high school dropout that gets a job at a start-up pharmaceutical company. The business, however, isn’t exactly thriving, but thanks to Liza’s skills and charming personality, things soon take a turn for the better. Money starts flowing in, and the company enjoys a new bout of power and recognition in the pharmaceutical world. Happiness, however, is short-lived, and soon enough Liza is trapped in the middle of a conspiracy that may have dire consequences not only for her but also for people that she doesn’t even know. Besides Blunt, the movie also stars Chris Evans, Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian D’Arcy James, and Chloe Coleman.

Liza Drake, at least as far as we know, is not a real person. Or maybe we should say that the Liza Drake played by Emily Blunt in Pain Hustlers is not based on anyone specific. There are certainly lots of Liza Drakes out there, both in the sense that the name itself is relatively common and in the sense that the character is inspired by numerous salespeople that worked for the Insys Therapeutics pharmaceutical company, most of whom were women in their 20s and 30s with little to no experience on the job.

Unlike Liza Drake, Insys Therapeutics, the company at the center of Yates’ Pain Hustlers, is very much a real enterprise. In 2018, the company was at the center of an exposé written by Evan Hughes for The New York Times Magazine, titled The Pain Hustlers. In 2022, the article was expanded into a book, The Hard Sell: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup. In both versions of the story, Hughes reveals the dirty business of a company that made big money out of the opioid epidemic by paying doctors to prescribe Subsys, a fentanyl-based painkiller that is supposed to be reserved for the treatment of late-stage cancer patients, who experience bouts of pain that are not suppressed by regular opioids. The story eventually ends with the company going bankrupt and thousands upon thousands of people treated with their poster drug dealing with the aftermath of addiction.

Before financial ruin, however, the people working for Insys were able to make a lot of money. Some of the company’s personnel had salaries that went up to six figures. This was achieved, of course, by making patients dependent on their one and only drug. Once hooked, those that had been prescribed Subsys would go back to their doctors asking for more prescriptions. Insys also invested a lot in targeting the right kind of professionals, going after those that were known for prescribing lots of opioids, as well as those in need of quick money for either personal or professional reasons.

Who Were the Real Pain Hustlers?

Image via Netflix

But how exactly did this scheme work? How were the doctors given financial incentives by the people that were precisely trying to sell them something? Well, here’s the kicker: they would sign doctors up for their speaker program, a common marketing tool in the pharmaceutical business in which health professionals give paid speeches about the benefits of a given drug. But Insys’ speaker program had some peculiarities of its own. It’s not just that the drug being promoted wasn’t exactly in patients’ best interest, nor that doctors were being “encouraged” to prescribe the medication off-label, that is, for non-cancer-related, regular pain. The real issue was that there was a sort of fidelity clause attached to the program: doctors would continue to get paid as long as they showed loyalty to Insys and its product, with no actual lectures required. Facade events were held in which doctors spoke to no audience except for family members and Insys employees. The company is also accused of lying to insurers about patients' health status, making it seem like more people who were prescribed Subsys were in treatment for cancer than was actually the case, thus assuring that the prescriptions would be covered.

When Insys Therapeutics joined the market for opioids in 2012, medical opinion surrounding opium-based medicines was already shifting, signaling an end to the reign of morphine and its sisters that began in the 1990s. But that didn’t mean there wasn’t still plenty of room for getting people hooked on medically prescribed drugs, especially those that, for one reason or another, were dealing with insurmountable amounts of pain. And, so, Insys joined the opioid race with fentanyl, an opium derivative that, according to Hughes’ story, can be 50% to 100% more powerful than morphine itself. Initially, business wasn’t going so well, but things quickly took a turn after a conversation between sales manager Alec Burlakoff and Florida Doctor Steven Chun. According to Hughes' report, Subsys “was so expensive that a single clinic, led by a motivated doctor, could generate millions of dollars in revenue”. The motivated doctor in question was none other than Chun.

As expected, the deal was extremely lucrative, especially after it reached other practitioners besides Dr. Chun: as more and more doctors became Insys speakers and Subsys spread across the country, the company’s net revenue jumped by more than 1,000%, reaching $97.7 million, all in the span of a year. In 2013, the company went public. In that same year, Subsys became the most widely prescribed drug of its kind.

In October 2015, however, it all came crashing down. After a series of raids on clinics that had been prescribing Subsys indiscriminately to their patients, federal agents took Insys founder John Kapoor into custody. Seven of the company’s former top executives, including Burkaloff, were filed with racketeering charges. Dozens of doctors that participated in Insys’ speaker program were also charged with crimes that range from illegally prescribing opioids to insurance fraud. In May 2019, one year after Hughes’ story came out, Kapoor and four of his executives were found guilty. One month later, Insys filed for bankruptcy. In September 2019, the pharmaceutical company was allowed to sell its signature drug to BTcP Pharma, who has agreed to market Subsys exclusively to cancer patients. While it's unclear exactly how much Pain Hustlers will lift from real-life, and how much will be pure fiction, the crisis in question, and the corruption within Insys Therapeutics, is real.