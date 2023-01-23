These past few years, Netflix has been one of the major distributors during awards season. With films like The Power of the Dog, Marriage Story, Mank, and more recently All Quiet on the Western Front, the streaming service has become the home to some of the most celebrated and daring filmmakers of our time. However, they have yet to clench the top prize in Hollywood: the Academy Award for Best Picture. This long wait could finally come to an end with the release of the service’s new film, Pain Hustlers. This star-studded movie not only looks sure to provide entertainment but to change hearts and minds with its timely, politically charged setting. For anybody wondering when, how, and where they can watch Pain Hustlers, the first Oscar hopeful of 2023, you’ve come to the right place.

Pain Hustlers will be released in the US on Netflix on October 27th.

Is There a Trailer for Pain Hustlers?

Not yet! But on January 18, 2023, the first pieces of footage were revealed alongside the release date during Netflix's sizzle reel highlighting their 2023 film slate. You can watch the promo below:

What Is Pain Hustlers About?

Pain Hustlers will take place in the cut-throat and often amoral world of pharmaceuticals with early reports of the film comparing it to the Adam McKay film, The Big Short which took on Wall Street and exposed the ‘great’ financial minds of their wrongdoings. The film follows Liza Drake, a high school dropout who, after dreaming of a better life for her and her young daughter, lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in Central Florida. Liza’s skills and personality catapult her to success and the company enjoys newfound recognition, power, and financial security. But not everything is as it seems, and soon Liza finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy that could cost her her job and others their life.

Pain Hustlers takes its inspiration from an interactive article of the same name by Evan Hughes in the New York Times Magazine in 2018. The article focused on the pharmaceutical company Insys which enjoyed a period of financial success on the backs of the opioid epidemic through a program that paid doctors lucrative “speaking fees” to encourage them to prescribe Subsys, a fentanyl-based pain medication, to their patients. In order to up their numbers, Insys hired attractive salespeople with little to no experience, usually women in their 20s and 30s, and also went after doctors who needed money for personal or professional reasons. While many of the salespeople were able to make six-figure salaries, patients grew addicted and Insys filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

Who Is the Director of Pain Hustlers?

The director of Pain Hustlers is David Yates. Yates first came to prominence for his short film Rank which told the story of a Scottish gang crossing town to confront a new arrival of Somali refugees. The short confronted issues of racism, xenophobia, and crime. The film went on to win the BAFTA Award for Best Short Film and continued to enjoy success directing for television. His greatest acclaim in TV came in 2003 with State of Play, a six-part thriller about the newspaper investigation into the death of a political researcher. After a few years in television, Yates landed the biggest film of his career, Harry Potter & the Order of the Phoenix. His direction was so acclaimed that he was invited back to shoot the last three films in the series. More recently, he has continued with the Harry Potter universe by directing the Fantastic Beasts series.

Who Is the Writer of Pain Hustlers?

The writer of Pain Hustlers is Wells Tower. Though this is Tower’s first screenplay, he is hardly a novice writer. Tower's short fiction has been featured in The New Yorker, The Paris Review, McSweeney's, Vice, Harper's Magazine, A Public Space, and many others. His first book of short stories, Everything Ravaged, Everything Burned, was published in 2009 and was received with critical acclaim. Michiko Kakutani of The New York Times listed the book as one of the ten best books of 2009, and it was also a finalist for The Story Prize.

Who Is In the Cast of Pain Hustlers?

Emily Blunt stars in the lead role as Liza Drake. Blunt first came to prominence in the United States for her role as Emily, a high-strung, fashion-obsessed assistant in The Devil Wears Prada alongside Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. She earned her first Golden Globe nomination and received her first lead actress nomination for The Young Victoria in which she played a young Queen Victoria. In the early 2010s, she began appearing in more action movies like The Edge of Tomorrow and Looper. She received some of the best reviews of her career for her role in Sicario, where she played an FBI special agent put on special assignment to take down a drug cartel. More recently she has worked on light and dark fare with musicals like Into the Woods and Mary Poppins Returns and horror films like A Quiet Place I & II.

Chris Evans stars alongside Blunt in an undisclosed role. Evans has made a living starring in various different comic book films. He started his superhero career as the Human Torch in Fantastic Four and later became a worldwide superstar by portraying Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Evans has also starred in comic book films that depart drastically from the Marvel template like Scott Pilgrim vs the World and Snowpiercer. Recently, he has received acclaim for his supporting role in Knives Out and his lead role in the Apple TV+ miniseries, Defending Jacob. Andy Garcia stars as well. Garcia made a name for himself in crime films like The Untouchables and The Godfather Part III for which he received his only Oscar nomination. He went on to receive critical acclaim in the TV film For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story, and the feature films Ocean's Eleven and Kill the Messenger. Recently Garcia has appeared in several romantic comedies including Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Book Club, and Father of the Bride.

Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James, and Chloe Coleman make up the supporting cast. O’Hara got her start on the Canadian sketch comedy show, SCTV, alongside comedy legends like Eugene Levy, John Candy, and Andrea Martin. She enjoyed continued success for her work on Christopher Guest mockumentaries like Best in Show and Waiting for Guffman. Recently, she starred alongside Levy in the hit TV show, Schitt's Creek. Duplass began his career behind the scenes as a writer and director but has pivoted to acting after getting a role in the Amazon Prime Video TV show, Transparent. He has appeared in Beatriz at Dinner and Horse Girl. James is primarily known for his role in Oscar-nominated films like Spotlight and West Side Story. Coleman came to mainstream attention as Skye in Big Little Lies and has gone on to star in movies like Marry Me and Avatar: The Way of the Water.