The Big Picture Netflix unveils first look at the upcoming movie Pain Hustlers starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans, a story of exploiting the opioid crisis for profit.

The film explores morally ambiguous characters who find financial success through unethical means, reminiscent of recent hits likeThe Big Short and The Beanie Bubble.

Pain Hustlers promises a cynical and darkly comedic take on the lengths people will go to help themselves while appearing to help others.

Netflix has unveiled the first look at their upcoming movie Pain Hustlers, which stars Emily Blunt and Chris Evans. Pain Hustlers will tell the story of the pair who, in their different ways, found a method of making money on the back of the opioid crisis across America. Evans plays Zanna Therapeutics sales rep Pete Brenner, and Blunt takes on the role of Liza Drake, a single mother who spots an opportunity and manages to land herself a sales role at the company when she manages to prove herself to the team.

Joining the main cast is an ensemble that includes Andy Garcia (Book Club: The Next Chapter), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), Chloe Coleman (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), Jay Duplass (Jeff, Who Lives at Home), Willie Raysor (Halloween Kills), Amit Shah(The Courier), Aubrey Dollar (Point Pleasant), and Brian d’Arcy James (Love & Death).

There are elements of recent films to the project, in particular, The Big Short and The Beanie Bubble, both of which revolved around the concept of immoral money-making schemes, combined with "working class" folks who found a path to financial reward in ways they wouldn't have foreseen, even if it means sacrificing parts of their soul in order to do it. The movie is based on the book Pain Hustlers: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup by author Evan Hughes.

What's the Bigger Picture of the Movie?

Netflix released the synopsis for the movie alongside the trailer, promising what sounds like a cynical and darkly comedic look at how far people will go in order to help others, but making sure they help themselves to a bit extra, just as much.

Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices. Pain Hustlers is a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others do out of greed. The film is directed by BAFTA award winner David Yates, produced by Lawrence Grey, and also starring Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass and Brian d’Arcy James.

Pain Hustlers will be released in select theaters on October 20, before premiering exclusively on Netflix one week later, on October 27. Check out the trailer for the movie below: