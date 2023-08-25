The six-part Netflix miniseries Painkiller isn’t the first project to tackle the opioid crisis; it was preceded by the Hulu series Dopesick, as well as the documentaries The Crime of the Century and All the Beauty and the Bloodshed. What differentiates the fictionalized series Painkiller is the way in which the series unpacks the legal investigation into the Sackler family, and how their empire grew from the ground up.

Painkiller may have its moments where the tone feels slightly off, but it succeeds in telling this story due to the strength of the characters. Here are the most compelling characters on Painkiller.

10 Arthur Sackler

While the series does present some fictional characters, it also depicts many true events and explores the ramifications that those involved had on the crisis. Clark Gregg portrays Arthur Sackler, the American psychiatrist who passed along his knowledge of business to his children, resulting in the Sackler family’s involvement in various art institutions throughout the globe.

The show depicts the cruelty of big business, and Gregg does a great job at examining how Arthur’s ruthlessness led to the crisis. Unfortunately, some moments that take place after Arthur’s passing feature Gregg appearing as a vision; these feel like a cheesy addition to an otherwise dramatic series.

9 Britt

Britt (Dina Shihabi) is among the show’s most villainous fictional characters, and she is based on the real Oxycontin sales representatives that succeeded in persuading doctors to prescribe patients with the addictive pain medication. At first, Britt seems like an over-the-top villain that goes out of her way to pursue sales in spite of the cost to human life.

However, it’s detailed how these tactics were encouraged by Purdue Pharma, and how Britt is ultimately just a pawn in the system. She serves as a terrifying villain throughout the series, and shows no signs of remorse.

8 Tyler Kryger

Tyler Kryer (Jack Mulhern) has one of the most empathetic dilemmas out of any character in Painkiller, as his stepfather is an addict. Tyler’s relationship with his stepfather Glen (Taylor Kitsch) is struck a critical blow early on, as friends have encouraged him to sell Glen’s medications on the streets.

Although Tyler initially appears to be uncaring, he grows into a more likable character later on when he flees his home in fear of his stepfather’s descent into madness. Mulhern succeeds in showing Tyler’s terror at disrupting the nature of his family dynamic.

7 Richard Sackler

Even though he is most closely associated with more comedic roles in films like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and The Freshman, Matthew Broderick is able to give a haunting performance as Richard Sackler, one the historical figures that the show develops.

Broderick is absolutely haunting in his performance; Richard systematically develops a system to spread the use of Oxycontin by developing a drug that is so addictive patients easily go through their recommended doses. Casting someone as inherently comedic in the role of the show’s antagonist was a bold creative move that paid off.

6 Raymond Sackler

Sam Anderson is a terrific character actor that finally got the chance to play a real man whose cruelty resulted in the deaths of countless victims of Oxycontin addiction. Raymond is perhaps one of the most infuriating historical figures within the series because unlike his son Richard, he knows nothing about the nature of science.

Raymond and Richards’ cruelty in spreading the Sackler empire is comparable, but Raymond shows such little concern about the nature of medicine and the side effects of Oxycontin that it’s easy to hate him even more.

5 John Brownlee

While John Brownlee (Tyler Ritter) was a real United States Attorney who took the Sackler family to trial, the creative team behind Painkiller chose to portray him in a fascinating way. At first, Brownlee appears to be nothing but a pencil pusher that wasn’t going to disrupt the status quo.

However, he steadily begins to show a surprising commitment to the case and faith in the investigation led by Edie Flowers (Uzo Aduba). It comes as a shock in the final episode when Brownlee’s true colors are revealed, as he’s persuaded to settle the case and avoids prosecuting the Sacklers.

4 Glen Kryger

Kitsch may have once been a major action star with films like John Carter and Battleship, but he succeeds in portraying a more complex character with his performance as Glen Kryger. Glen’s story is among the show’s most tragic; he is a loving family man and small town business operator that is prescribed Oxycontin and subsequently becomes an addict.

Glen’s behavior, mood, and personality changes almost instantly, as he becomes so addicted to Oxycontin that he’s unable to focus on anything but taking more pills. It’s heartbreaking to see how destructive the opioid is on a good man’s life.

3 Lily Kryger

While Glen’s addiction is heartbreaking to witness, the scenario that his wife Lily (Carolina Bartczak) faces is just as gutting. Lily is forced to watch her husband turn from a funny, charismatic person into a struggling addict that neglects all of his responsibilities.

Kryger shows how Lily is forced to make hard decisions in order to ensure her family’s safety; she does her best to monitor Glen’s behavior and ensure that he’s not getting Oxycontin from another source. In one of the show’s most powerful moments, Lily is forced to make Glen live in a motel so that his behavior does not harm their son.

2 Shannon Schaeffer

Another fictional character that was created for the series, but inspired by real people, Shannon Shaeffer’s (West Duchovny) story is one of the best representations of the impacts that the Sackler family and their company Purdue Pharma had. A young, struggling woman in desperate need of a job, Shannon becomes a sales representative that convinces doctors to overprescribe Oxycontin in order to pay her bills.

It’s only after being awarded with a skyrocketing wage that she realizes the destructive power that the medication has and how it has destroyed the livelihoods of countless families.

1 Edie Flowers

While not based directly on a real person, Flowers serves as a composite of the various employees within the United States Attorney’s Office in Virginia that worked towards investigating the Sackler family and convicting them for developing, marketing, and spreading the sales of a medication that they were well aware was addictive and could induce serious side effects.

Flowers’ story captures the show’s infuriating message about the corruptive power of greed; even after Flowers assembles significant details about the Sacklers’ crimes, the family is able to avoid spending any time atoning for their actions.

