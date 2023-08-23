Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Painkiller finale.

The six-part Netflix original series Painkiller is the latest project to tackle the ongoing opioid crisis that has resulted in thousands of casualties since the 1990s. While the Hulu original series Dopesick and the documentaries All The Beauty and the Bloodshed and Crime of the Century all told primarily factual accounts of the crisis, Painkiller uses an inventive mix of fact and fiction in its depiction of opioid abuse, including both real historical figures and fictional characters. While some of its events may be fictionalized, the damage caused by OxyContin, Purdue Pharma, and the Sackler family is all too real. Painkiller is only one examination of one of the most devastating that opioids have caused within the United States, and sadly, it’s an issue that is still in the headlines today.

What's Fact and Fiction in 'Painkiller'?

One of the tactics that filmmaker Peter Berg and showrunners Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster used to show the human costs of opioid addiction was the use of characters that serve as amalgamations of multiple real-life people; while Edie Flowers (Uzo Aduba), Glen Kryger (Taylor Kitsch), and Shannon Shaeffer (West Duchovny) aren’t real, per se, each represents an important part of the opioid abuse cycle; Glen was a struggling patient whose life changed after she was prescribed OxyContin for the first time, Shannon was one of the countless OxyContin sales representatives that were responsible for convincing doctors to overprescribe the drug to patients, and Edie was among the federal investigators from Louisville, Kentucky that took part in the prosecution of Purdue Pharma for misrepresenting the dangers of OxyContin. Purdue Pharma was the former pharmaceutical company owned by the Sackler family.

The fates of each of these characters mirror some of the known effects of opioid abuse, according to Patrick Radden Keefe’s The New Yorker article entitled "The Family That Built an Empire of Pain" and his 2021 novel of the same name, which served as the primary inspiration for Painkiller. OxyContin is often prescribed as a pain medication, and as a result, it’s quite easy to grow addicted; those who were prescribed OxyContin often took in the drug many more times than what they had been recommended, developing a pattern of dependency. While OxyContin resembles other pain medications, it has far more addictive qualities. Painkiller shows its effects through Glen’s arc.

Glen owns a construction shop, and was initially injured during a workplace accident and was prescribed OxyContin. Although initially, it appears that the drug improved his life and allowed him to connect with his wife Lily (Carolina Bartczak) and their stepson Tyler (Jack Mulhern) again, he becomes obsessive and irritable when he’s unable to take OxyContin. After Lily kicks Glen out of their home when he shows signs that he is not improving, he rents a motel room and finds a group of deceased drug abusers. After stealing their samples of OxyContin (which had hit the black market), Glen succumbs to his addiction and dies. The series suggests in its end credits that he is among the 300,000 opioid abuse victims of the last two decades.

Like many real OxyContin sales representatives, Shannon is only somewhat aware of the impact that OxyContin has on patients and is rewarded generously for her role in marketing its qualities. The series suggests a more hopeful conclusion to Shannon’s story that resembles the whistleblowers that came forward with evidence against Purdue Pharma; she admits what she knows to Edie, who puts together research that the real Kentucky lawyer John Brownlee (Tyler Ritter) utilized in his persecution during the court case.

Who Is Richard Sackler?

Richard Sackler (Matthew Broderick) is the controversial former chairman of Purdue Pharma who was responsible for popularizing and researching OxyContin. The series depicts Richard as a somewhat quirky, self-centered billionaire, and based on Keefe’s primary sources in Empire of Pain, it’s a fairly accurate depiction. Richard was dead set on creating a powerful family name, and even funded several art galleries and institutions in order to publicize the Sackler dynasty.

Throughout the series, Richard is haunted by a vision of his uncle, Arthur (Clark Gregg), whose interest in creating a blockbuster industry out of Purdue Pharma inspired many of his nephew’s efforts. While Arthur’s brothers Raymond (Sam Anderson) and Mortimer (John Rothman) shared ownership of the pharmaceutical company Purdue Frederick, it was Richard who took Arthur’s research to the next level.

Never admitting guilt on behalf of his family was an instrumental part of Richard’s plan, and the series showed him in a depressive state in the final episode “What’s In A Name?” after having to appear in court. The ghostly presence of Arthur has haunted Richard throughout the show; in the finale, Richard is literally punished for damning his family legacy when Richard’s ghost beats him to a bloody pulp. While Richard can still hold on to his billions, the Sackler name has become tainted in the eyes of the public, as they are now forever associated with the damage done by OxyContin.

Purdue Pharma and the Sackler Family

Edie’s disappointment at the court case’s conclusion is based on the actual trial in Kentucky. In the wake of Keefe’s article and the growing awareness of OxyContin’s destructive qualities (and the Sacklers’ roles in its distribution and popularity), Purdue Pharma was hit with over 2,600 federal and state lawsuits to account for the damages. Purdue Pharmacy officially filed for bankruptcy in 2019, but the Sackler family was able to pay $4.5 billion in order to receive a legal agreement that ensured their protection from prosecution.

However, in 2021 the case was overturned due to the conditions of the settlement; a federal judge determined that the Sacklers could be found liable for opioid-related deaths that were tried in civil cases, and thus could be the subject of prosecution. The Sacklers agreed in May of 2023 to pay $6 billion for their protection; their family empire is worth over $11 billion. The Supreme Court is currently hearing a case that the Justice Department is putting forth to challenge the deal.

Painkiller is currently available to stream on Netflix.