Netflix’s latest based-on-a-true-story series, Painkiller, is packed with powerhouse performances from some of the biggest names in the business. From Uzo Aduba’s (Orange is the New Black) portrayal of Edie Flowers, a lawyer at the US attorney’s office who’s gunning to bring down Purdue Pharma, and Taylor Kitsch’s (Friday Night Lights) Glen, a mechanic whose world is flipped upside down following a life-altering back injury at work, the show's acting is unparalleled. And then, of course, there’s Matthew Broderick, who plays Purdue Pharma's ex-President and former board member Richard Sackler.

While Broderick’s career has been dotted with serious performances, but it would be safe to wager a guess that many fans remember him best for his light-hearted roles in titles like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Producers, The Cable Guy and Inspector Gadget. Anything but light and bubbly, the actor’s latest undertaking as the former President of the pharmaceutical company responsible for kicking off the OxyContin crisis shows just how much depth Broderick can give to a character. In a recent interview with Collider’s Christina Radish, Painkiller director Peter Berg broke down why the Tony Award-winning performer was the perfect man for the job.

“Unless you’re a stone cold psychopath, you figure out a way of making sense of anything you do and of your behaviors, even if, to anyone on the outside, they’re really bad,” Berg said of the Purdue Pharma former Board Chair. Explaining how Broderick approached the job, the director said that it all came down to breaking apart Sackler’s psyche and what he thought he was creating versus the Pandora’s box that he actually opened. “In many ways, Richard Sackler believed he was giving people their lives back and that, if you got addicted to OxyContin, you were a drug addict.” Furthermore, he saw himself and the business as somewhat of a philanthropic endeavor as the money they were making was being given to museums.

Image via Netflix

A Hint of Charm

Like so many other divisive humans throughout history, Berg firmly believes that Sackler doesn’t think “of himself as a bad guy,” adding that “He liked himself. He thought everything was pretty good.” So, while the former Purdue Pharma President has been seen as evil to so many, he also needed to have that “charming” edge that would play to his other side. For this delicate balance, there was no man better for the job than Broderick. “Matthew is just so likable and charming and a bit aloof, but in a really sweet way, that I think he was able to kind of tap into certain aspects of himself that lent a performance where a bad guy didn’t come off as simply a bad guy, but perhaps a bit odd and eccentric and somewhere on the spectrum,” Berg explained.

Broderick’s incredible range can now be seen in Netflix’s Painkiller with all six episodes now streaming. Check out the show’s trailer below.