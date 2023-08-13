The Big Picture Creators of the Netflix series Painkiller explore the genesis of the opioid crisis, shedding light on Purdue Pharma and its wealthy CEO Richard Sackler, while highlighting the devastating impacts on real people.

Despite the difficult subject matter, the producers aimed to make the series accessible and entertaining while spreading the vital message about the dangers of opioids and corporate greed.

Eric Newman hopes that the success of Painkiller will encourage more creators to address the opioid epidemic, as there is still a pressing need to inform and educate the public.

Creators Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster are sending a weighty message with their new Netflix miniseries Painkiller. Pulling from Patrick Radden Keefe's New Yorker article "The Family That Built an Empire of Pain" and Barry Meier’s novel Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America’s Opioid Epidemic, the series explores the genesis of the opioid crisis from the perspective of Purdue Pharma and its wealthy CEO Richard Sackler as well as the victims whose lives were destroyed because of the vital yet highly addictive drug OxyContin. For as deeply troubling as the story is, it's one worth telling and understanding as it demonstrates how the wealthiest benefactors can profit under everyone's nose while real people suffer.

During a conversation with Collider's Christina Radish, series producer Eric Newman emphasized not just how important it was to revisit this story, but also to make it something more digestible for the average viewer. Painkiller is a series quite literally built on pain. While it may feature a cast to die for including Matthew Broderick as the haunted billionaire Sackler, Uzo Aduba as the hardened fictional lawyer Edie Flowers trying to take on Purdue Pharma, and Taylor Kitsch as Glen Kryger, one of the many victims of the drug, iPainkiller meant to be a tough watch with real victims introducing each episode and showing the devastating impacts of corporate greed. Though it still has to be entertaining on some level, without compromising that message.

Newman and the team's primary goal was to get the series in front of as many eyes as possible to spread the message. That meant ensuring the overwhelming devastation of the epidemic did not dominate the series and make it too hard to watch:

"Anyone who spends any time in this world, and no one has spent more time in this world than Barry [Meier] has, leaves it, I believe, with an obligation to get this story out to as many people as you possibly can. Our goal was always to make the most accessible version of this story, that tonally didn’t feel like heavy lifting and that wasn’t mired in the grief that, of course, characterizes a lot of the story. Our goal, and hopefully with an audience of the 270 million people that Netflix commands, is to get this in front of as many people as possible."

Image via Netflix

Eric Newman Hopes More Series Following the Opioid Epidemic Follow Painkiller

Opioid epidemic shows aren't anything new. Painkiller has drawn comparisons to Hulu's Emmy-winning series Dopesick which already explored the topic to great effect with a starry cast of its own including an award-winning turn from Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix, a small-town doctor witnessing the ramifications of OxyContin within the patients he's prescribed it to. Despite the success of that series and the overall turn against opioids, the epidemic is far from over. Newman thinks Painkiller's success is defined by how well it reinforces the message that these drugs are dangerous to a wide audience. Moreover, he'd like for more creators to join in this fight for the greater public good, adding:

"The thing that we found, again and again, as recently as today, is that people aren’t getting the message. They’re not getting the information. It’s the same thing that happened in the late nineties, where that industry has sought to omit certain details that make it harder to sell opioids to people that you love. If you knew that this thing was addictive and could kill you, you might not give it to your 15-year-old for their broken arm. You might pay a little closer attention. And so, I feel that anyone involved in any show, documentary, or book on the subject, joins something of a crusade. My hope, sincerely, and I’m a competitive person, is that there’s another opioid show next year, that’s bigger than our show. In terms of reaching that audience, it’s that important."

All episodes of Painkiller are available to stream now on Netflix. Check out the trailer below and keep an eye out for our full interview with both Newman and Meier here at Collider.