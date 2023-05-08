Netflix has announced the release date for their upcoming limited series Painkiller, a six-episode series that will tell a fictionalized version of the origins and fallout of America's opioid crisis. The upcoming series is set to debut on the streaming service on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Based on the book Pain Killer by Barry Meier and the New Yorker Magazine article ‘The Family That Built the Empire of Pain’ by Patrick Radden Keefe, Netflix's Painkiller series chronicles a fictionalized version of the Opioid Crisis, one of the biggest and deadliest health epidemics facing the United States in the last decade as many companies failed to relay the appropriate information about how addictive these substances are, leading to many becoming dependent on these drugs in both illicit and prescribed forms. The series will follow the stories of all sides of the crisis, from the victims to the perpetrators to those simply looking for the truth, but all of whom had their lives prominently changed thanks to the invention of OxyContin. The series was filmed in 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The series is set to star Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black, In Treatment) and Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off), with the former set to play Edie, the lead investigator against the company Purdue while the latter will play Purdue Pharma senior executive Richard Sackler. Other starring cast members include Taylor Kitsch, Dina Shihabi, West Duchovny, and John Rothman. Announced guest stars include Clark Gregg, Jack Mulhern, Sam Anderson, Ana Cruz Kayne, Brian Markinson, Noah Harpster, John Ales, Johnny Sneed, and Tyler Ritter.

Who Else Is Working On Painkiller

Painkiller is directed by Peter Berg of Friday Night Lights and The Leftovers fame with each of the six episodes being 1-hour long. The series is created by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster who also serve as showrunners and writers. The duo also serves as executive produced by series director Berg, ‘The Family That Built the Empire of Pain’ writer Keefe, Eric Newman, and Alex Gibney. Pain Killer writer Meier also serves as a consulting producer.

Painkiller is set to premiere on Netflix on August 10. Read the official description for the upcoming series down below.