Following its acquisition of the upcoming film Paint, IFC Films has released the first image of Owen Wilson in the comedy about a famous television painter with a very distinct look. He plays Carl Nargle, the top public television artist in Vermont who's beloved by the state for his iconic perm and easy-to-follow painting style. Everything and everyone he loves begins slipping away, however, when he's challenged by a younger, better artist. The film hails from writer-director Brit McAdams and is due out on April 28, 2023.

By the description of his character and the look he's going for alone, Wilson immediately brings to mind only one figure — PBS painting giant Bob Ross. He, too, was a beloved television painter known for his dulcet tones and painting style that allowed viewers to follow along with his every stroke. Still, his most noticeable feature was his perm which Wilson now dons as well as a button-down shirt and jeans similar to those of the late painter. Like Ross, Wilson also has a pallet in hand where he mixes his paints in order to make stunning landscapes like the snowy vista he has next to him. The wholesome television painter look is capped off with a pipe

Paint is promising to be another heartfelt, quotable comedy classic with Wilson at its center. The actor is no stranger to making people laugh, stealing the show as the "so hot right now" Hansel in Zoolander, yukking it up with Vince Vaughn in Wedding Crashers, and starring in other hit comedies like Wes Anderson's The Royal Tenenbaums and The Grand Budapest Hotel, Starsky & Hutch, and Midnight in Paris. He's been a versatile actor throughout his career though, also starring in Cars, Marley & Me, and, more recently, Loki.

Image via IFC Films

Details on Paint Cast and Crew

Wilson will share the screen in Paint with IFC Films alum Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ciara Renée, Lusia Strus, Stephen Root, and newcomer Lucy Freyer. Sam Maydew of Silver Lining Entertainment is producing the project with help from financier Peter Brant while Wilson executive produces with Richard J. Bosner and Joel David Moore.

Paint will also be the feature directorial debut of McAdams who previously has only helmed a number of television shorts and shows including ten episodes of the hit series Tosh.0. He also previously co-directed and produced the documentary Triviatown with Patrick Cady and Rebecca Ritchie Brower which would go on to win a pair of awards on the film festival circuit.

Paint gets a theatrical release next year on April 28 before making the jump to AMC+ at a later date.