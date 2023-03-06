Owen Wilson is asking audiences to travel with him to a special place in a newly released poster for Brit McAdams’ Paint. Pulling on our heartstrings and digging up memories of beloved television artist Bob Ross, the image depicts Wilson’s fictional character Carl Nargle rocking a familiar afro and beard. A satirical take on the man who drew audiences in with his soft-spokenness and too easy to be real long-running instructional painting show, Wilson’s fictional character has light blonde hair, but that same happy-go-lucky smile that Ross was famous for. In the background, happy little trees dot the base of a snow-covered mountain peak with Carl Nargle holding his vibrant painting palette ready to complete his next masterpiece.

From what we know so far, Paint will center around Vermont’s most loved and top-rated television informative painter, Carl Nargle (Wilson). With an inviting and quiet voice, Nargle has a knack for bringing people together all across The Green Mountain State. From the young to the old, the painter’s delicate drawl and inspiring words keep fans coming back to try their own hand at painting serene masterpieces that transport them to an imaginative and colorful world. But, every top dog will face some fierce competition at some point, and when Nargle meets his rival in a younger and more charismatic artist, his true colors come out, pushing Nargle to his breaking point and revealing a much darker palette than before.

Along with Wilson, Paint also stars Michaela Watkins (Werewolves Within), Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), Lusia Strus (Search Party), Ciara Renee (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Lucy Freyer, and Stephen Root (Office Space). Emmy-winning director McAdams also penned the film which will serve as his feature-length directorial debut. Along with starring, Wilson joins the team as an executive producer alongside Richard J. Bosner and Joel David Moore. Silver Lining Entertainment’s Sam Maydew produces with Peter Brant.

Image via IFC

RELATED: 'Paint': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

From what we’ve seen so far via trailers and first-look images, Paint looks to be a fun fictionalized telling of daytime TV’s most celebrated artist. With Wilson leading a cast overflowing with comedic talent, the feature is sure to be jam-packed with dead-pan moments and perfect comedic timing. You can head to the cinema to catch Paint when it colors screens on April 7 with AMC+ picking up exclusive streaming rights to the project later this year.

Check out the freshest poster for Paint below.