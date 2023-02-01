IFC films is bringing audiences Owen Wilson's next comedy Paint, sooner than expected. According to new reports from Deadline, the theatrical release date for Paint has been moved forward three weeks, and will now be showing in theaters near you on April 7. IFC films won the North American rights to the film late last year and originally scheduled it for a theatric release on April 28.

Written by Brit McAdams, the comedy will follow Wilson's character, Carl Nargle, a popular TV host and painter who is living his best days as Vermont's number one public TV painter. He is beloved by many and boasts a loyal following of "fans hanging on his every stroke." Nargle equally looks the part sporting a signature afro perm and an infectious charisma. His picture-perfect life is thrown a curveball when the TV station hires a younger and better painter who immediately gives Nargle a run for his money threatening to rob him of everything that he holds dear.

While we're yet to see a trailer, IFC did offer a first look at the comedy by releasing a photo of Wilson as Carl Nargle. Wilson sported a perm and looked completely unrecognizable in the photo which immediately drew comparisons to the identity and personality of the late iconic PBS TV painter, Bob Ross. Despite the resemblance between Ross and Carl, Paint will be telling a completely fictional story unrelated to the life of the famed painter, however judging by that first-look image, the film will surely evoke feelings of nostalgia in anyone who ever watched Ross on TV. Ross did recently have his life chronicled in a Netflix documentary titled, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed.

“We’re thrilled to finally work with the boundless and versatile talent of Owen Wilson, as he effortlessly brings Carl Nargle’s character to life from a savvy script and direction by Brit McAdams," said Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films. Further adding; "Paint has all the makings of a quotable comedic masterpiece, and we hope audiences of all ages are ready for a lot of laughs and a lot of heart.”

McAdams peened the script for Paint back in 2010 after which it was featured on Black List's most-liked unproduced screenplays, several years later, he was able to adapt the screenplay as an independent production. The supporting cast for Paint includes IFC Films staple Michaela Watkins (Werewolves Within), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Bridesmaids), Ciara Renée (Arrowverse), Lusia Strus (Search Party), Stephen Root (Barry), and newcomer Lucy Freyer.

McAdams will direct the film as his feature directorial debut. Producers include Sam Maydew of Silver Lining Entertainment, and Peter Brant, with star Wilson serving as executive producer alongside Richard J. Bosner and Joel David Moore.

Paint will be released in theaters on April 7, and will make its way to stream exclusively on AMC+ later this year.