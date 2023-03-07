Owen Wilson is ready to get his hands dirty in a new trailer for Paint, Brit McAdams' film about a public television painter in Vermont who has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves. Not only did McAdams direct the movie, but he also wrote the screenplay for it, telling this wild story about two rivals who compete to become the ultimate Bob Ross of television. The film is portrayed as a lighthearted comedy, giving space to Carl Nargle, Wilson's character, for understanding that there's more to life than television ratings.

Alongside Wilson, you'll be able to see Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Ciara Reneé in the movie, which is set to hit theaters on April 7. A first trailer for Paint focused primarily on the impact Nargle has on his community, inspiring people from all backgrounds and any age with his work. When the position of power he holds in Vermont seems threatened by the arrival of Ambrosia (Reneé), Carl's behavior becomes more aggressive and full of rage. The soft-spoken painter dealing with his anger issues might play a central role in the story, while the artist has to figure out why people feel more drawn towards Ambrosia than to him.

Brit McAdams began his career in commercials. Moving onto short films, he was nominated for an Emmy while creating Honesty, a Comedy Central production. Additionally, McAdams directed the network’s special, Katt Williams: American Hustle, as well as the channel’s series Tosh.O. Brit has also written, directed, and executive produced specials, shows, and pilots for multiple networks and streaming services while his feature documentary Triviatown won multiple awards. Paint will mark a passion project for the filmmaker, since he wrote the script more than ten years ago.

Image via IFC

RELATED: 'Paint': Release Date, Cast and Everything We Know So Far

What's Next for Owen Wilson?

After the actor plays Carl Nargle, he can be seen in this summer's Haunted Mansion. In Disney's live-action story based on their popular theme park attraction, Wilson will portray the role of Kent, a priest hired by Gabbie (Rosario Dawson), a single mother who wants to figure out what is behind the paranormal experience that she has seen in her new house. Gabbie moved to the New Orleans mansion when she found it at a very affordable price, without knowing about the problems that came with the house. Wilson appeared in the film's first trailer, which was released recently.

You can check out the new trailer for Paint below, before the movie makes its way to theaters on April 7: