IFC Films has released the first official trailer and poster for their upcoming comedy Paint, starring Owen Wilson as a Bob Ross-esque TV painter who has his position atop the craft challenged by a new face on the scene and on the screen. The film is set to receive a wide theatrical release on April 7, 2023.

Paint tells the story of Wilson's character, Carl Nargle, the #1 public television painter in all of Vermont, who is able to pull in audiences of all kinds thanks to his calm charisma, signature perm, and passion for the arts. As the official synopsis says, he has all of his fans "hanging on his every stroke." That is until a new, younger, and better artist hits the airways known as Ambrosia, played by Ciara Renée (Arrowverse). With that #1 spot now in jeopardy, Nargle is at risk of losing everything that he holds dear.

The new trailer introduces us to Carl Nargle and the cultural impact he has all across Vermont. From retirement homes to biker bars, it seems that everyone in the state hangs on his every word. We also get introduced to Ambrosia and her new show, which strips Carl's calm mask away as we get the first tease of the anger that sits just under the surface as he sees the empire and adoration that he had built over the years could all come crumbling down.

Image via IFC Films

RELATED: Owen Wilson Comedy 'Paint' Gets New Theatrical Release Date

Who is Painting This Canvas?

Paint is written and directed by Emmy Award winner Brit McAdams, which will mark his feature directorial debut. McAdams has previously found success as a commercial director before moving on to short films and even worked as a director on very successful series for Comedy Central such as Honesty, Katt Williams: American Hustle, and Tosh.O. In addition to Wilson and Renee, the cast of Paint also features Michaela Watkins (Werewolves Within), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Bridesmaids), Lusia Strus (Search Party), Stephen Root (Barry), and newcomer Lucy Freyer. Producers on the film include Sam Maydew of Silver Lining Entertainment, and Peter Brant, with star Wilson serving as executive producer alongside Richard J. Bosner and Joel David Moore

Paint will be released in theaters on April 7, and will make its way to stream exclusively on AMC+ later this year. You can check out the new trailer and poster for the upcoming comedy as well as read its official synopsis down below.