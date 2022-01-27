The second season will show you the "bad stuff" that wasn't in the first.

From creator John Lurie comes the second season of the unscripted HBO series Painting with John, which just received a trailer to hype audiences up for more hilarious improvised comedy with the multifaceted artist.

During the first season, Lurie showcased his many talents, especially that of painting, as he worked on his watercolor techniques and reminisced on his life and what he has learned throughout the years. The very beginning of the trailer reminds us of John’s irreverently joyful personality. We see him moving in sportswear like he is “in the zone” and no one is watching him. Then the energetic music abruptly changes to sounds of nature to show us Lurie working on one of his paintings. “What?” a deadpan Lurie asks the camera right before the credits begin.

In the trailer, Lurie comments on the feedback he got from viewers for the first season. According to him, some viewers mentioned how he lives in what appears to be paradise. For a decade, Lurie has lived on an island which he has chosen not to name in the Caribbean, since retiring from music after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. “It is paradise,” John concedes, “But we didn’t show you the bad stuff.”. One has little time to wonder what he means, because right after, Lurie lists his noisy washing machine as one problem, and large invasive gnats that sting as the other. Admittedly, the trailer shows us footage of the insects, and they are not for the faint of heart. “The horror!” Lurie says dramatically into the air right after we’re shown the large flying bugs.

The show includes beautiful images of Lurie’s works, spectacular original music, and a non-conventional perspective on a colorful array of topics. In a Bob Ross way, this series aims at inspiring viewers to dedicate a little of their time to fun creative ventures. Season two is, like the first, directed by Lurie and starring himself, edited and photographed by Erik Mockus, and executive produced by Adam McKay and Todd Schulman for Hyperobject Industries.

The six-episode second season of Painting with John will premiere on February 18 at 11 p.m. ET on HBO, before being available to stream on HBO Max. Check out the all-new trailer below:

