Upcoming Netflix film The Pale Blue Eye has announced the rounding out of its cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Scott Cooper (Hostiles, Antlers)-written and directed production has brought on Gillian Anderson (The Crown, The X-Files), Robert Duvall (Apocalypse Now, The Judge), and Timothy Spall (The Last Bus, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban). Already set to star along the newly announced actors will be Christian Bale (American Psycho, The Fighter) and Harry Melling (The Queen’s Gambit, the Harry Potter franchise).

Filling in the ensemble cast will be Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), Charlotte Gainsbourg (Antichrist), Toby Jones (Detectorists, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets), Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney (The Conjuring 2), and Hadley Robinson (Moxie). Also set for starring roles in the mystery thriller will be Joey Brooks (The Big Short), Brennan Cook (Love You to Death), Gideon Glick (The Other Two, Spring Awakening), Fred Hechinger (The Woman in the Window), Matt Helm (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Steven Maier (The Plot Against America), and Charlie Tahan (Ozark).

The Pale Blue Eye, which is based on a 2006 historical fiction novel of the same name by author Louis Bayard, follows a criminal case in the renowned U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1830. After a series of murders take place, a detective, played by Bale, dives in to uncover the secret underground world at the military school. At the center of the story is a cadet named Edgar Allan Poe (Melling).

Attaining the rights to the upcoming Gothic thriller was no cakewalk. Netflix bought out the production at a whopping $55 million, knocking others eying the piece straight to the curb. Along with starring as the cop trying to bust the case wide open, Bale will also serve as a producer alongside Cooper, John Lesher, and Tyler Thompson, who will be joining under Cross Creek Pictures. Cross Creek Pictures has found recent success producing The Trial Of The Chicago 7. The film was initially set to have a theatrical release but was instead bought by Netflix due to issues brought about surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pale Blue Eye will be the third time Bale and Cooper have joined forces. The duo has also worked together on hits like Hostiles and Out of the Furnace. Jumping on as executive producers will be Dylan Weathered and Tracey Landon.

With such a loaded cast and an intriguing and mysterious story, The Pale Blue Eye is bound to be a huge moneymaker for the streaming service. No release date has yet been announced for the upcoming film.

