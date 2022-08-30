Netflix has unveiled a first-look image and announced the release date for director Scott Cooper’s new film, The Pale Blue Eye, starring Christian Bale. A passion project that Cooper has wanted to direct for more than a decade, The Pale Blue Eye is a “Gothic thriller that revolves around a series of fictional murders that took place in 1830 at the United States Military.”

Based on a novel by Louis Bayard, the film will arrive on Netflix on January 6, after a limited awards-qualifying theatrical run that begins on December 23. The new image shows a bearded Bale walking through eerie mist with a lantern in his hand. It's giving Edgar Allen Poe, which makes sense as Poe is a character in the film played by Harry Melling.

The Pale Blue Eye is Cooper's first streaming film while Bale, on the other hand, has worked on a Netflix project before, although probably not by design. He voiced Bagheera in director Andy Serkis’ motion capture adaptation of the Jungle Book, titled Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. Originally slated to be released in theaters by Warner Bros, the film was released on the streamer instead, where it debuted to mixed reviews in 2018.

The Pale Blue Eye marks Bale’s third collaboration with Cooper, after the 2013 crime drama Out of the Furnace, and the 2017 Western Hostiles. Cooper’s most acclaimed film remains the music drama Crazy Heart, which won Jeff Bridges a long-overdue acting Oscar. His top-performing film at the box office remains the crime drama Black Mass, which nearly cracked $100 million globally in 2015. Cooper’s last film was the supernatural horror Antlers, starring Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons. which received mixed reviews and grossed $35 million worldwide.

Bale was last seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure Thor: Love and Thunder earlier this year, as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher. The film marked the Batman Begins star’s debut in the MCU. Later this year, he will also be seen alongside John David Washington and Margot Robbie in director David O. Russell’s period mystery comedy Amsterdam. He serves as a producer on The Pale Blue Eye, alongside Cooper, Tyler Thompson and John Lesher.

The film’s terrific ensemble also includes Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Timothy Spall, Hadley Robinson, Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger and Matt Helm. You can get a better look at the still here.

Watch our interview with Bale down below