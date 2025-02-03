Gothic horror is a genre that often fluctuates in popularity based on the times. It flourishes in times of uncertainty — likely due to the escapism it provides, as a welcome fantasy that distracts from harsh reality. Or because it allows us to face unpleasant issues through metaphor and gives more space to process and cope with the unfairness of the world. Nevertheless, Gothic horror has had a strong resurgence in recent years, especially with Robert Eggers' iconic 2024 remake of Nosferatu.

In addition, other notable contemporary Gothic films include favorites like Crimson Peak (2015), A Haunting in Venice (2023), The Witch (2015), Gretel & Hansel (2020), and essentially any series Mike Flanagan has made since 2018. However, Netflix's 2022 release, The Pale Blue Eye, has been vastly overlooked. Directed by Scott Cooper, and starring Christian Bale and Harry Melling, The Pale Blue Eye is a thrilling tale based on Louis Bayard's 2006 novel of the same title. Not only does it hit all the major themes of Gothic horror, it's also thrillingly original and enticing in its mystery.

What Is 'The Pale Blue Eye' About, and What Makes It Gothic Horror?

The Pale Blue Eye is very effective at hitting the marks of what makes a Gothic story, starting with a specific setting and atmosphere that utilizes the supernatural. They often take place in a haunted castle, on rough seas, or a dreary environment surrounded by fog or thunderstorms, with themes of isolation, tragedy, suspense, death, or romance. Omens, curses, secrets, and forbidden truths tend to be motivators or a focus of the story, while narratives involve overcoming corruption, searching for the truth, or correcting an injustice. A Gothic horror environment feels uncanny or otherworldly and Gothic stories often involve a damsel in distress — or, alternatively, in complete control. They also often involve a burdened male protagonist, a trope perfectly embodied by Bale's character in The Pale Blue Eye.

In The Pale Blue Eye, the plot revolves around Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), a retired detective who enlists the help of a young cadet, Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling), to investigate the brutal murder of a West Point cadet. Although Landor plays the lead, the story is also a fictional interpretation of Edgar Allen Poe's early years, before he became world-famous for his writings. As the narrative plays out, the investigation becomes more twisted and convoluted, revealing there is much more context to the murder than initially thought. Taking place in 1830 during a dreary New York winter, the setting is immersive and mystifying, while also unfamiliar and eerie. The Gothic atmosphere is perfectly utilized through the setting, the characters' qualities and motivations, the plot line, and the mystery that is eventually untangled and revealed. What begins as a Sherlock Holmes-style investigation eventually evolves into a complex exploration of grief and revenge.

Why Scott Cooper's 'Pale Blue Eye' Deserves More Eyes