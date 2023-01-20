The Pale Blue Eye is a film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard starring Christian Bale as Augustus Landor and Harry Melling as none other than Edgar Allen Poe himself. The Pale Blue Eye follows Landor as he investigates a string of murders happening to cadets at West Point Academy. Landor elicits the help of a young, outsider cadet named Edgar Allen Poe, and the two unlikely duo start to unravel the mysteries of the murders and discover that no one is at all how they appear.

Although not a true story about Poe, The Pale Blue Eye does depict Poe as a cadet at West Point, which is historically accurate. The murders, however, did not occur when he attended the academy, and despite The Pale Blue Eye depicting his peers being rude to him, Poe had quite a few friends at the academy in his real life. In fact, those friends actually ended up helping fund some of his famous writings. Despite The Pale Blue Eye being almost entirely fictional, there are some similarities and quite a few references to Poe's most famous works. Let's break them down.

"The Premature Burial"

During the opening credits of The Pale Blue Eye, an excerpt from Poe's short story "The Premature Burial" is featured on the screen. This particular part of the story talks about the boundaries between life and death and how they tend to be vague. As depicted in the short story, Poe states that the divide between life and death isn't actually a divide at all and those worlds are meshed together. This is relevant to The Pale Blue Eye because Melling's Poe often mentions that his mother visits him in his dreams and thoughts as somewhat of a guide. This guide is what helps Poe to unravel and solve some of the mysteries as well as piece together Landor's actual involvement with the murder case.

"The Tell-Tale Heart"

One of Poe's most famous stories,"The Tell-Tale Heart" is a story of a man who is haunted by the sound of a beating heart. That beating heart belongs to the heart of an old man he murdered due to a fear of the old man's pale blue eye, a crime which he can't seem to clear his conscience of. This short story is referenced in many different ways in The Pale Blue Eye, the first being with Landor, who is deeply affected by the death of his daughter, Mathilde, and often has nightmares due to his grief. A major difference between the film and the story is that instead of Landor's grief coming from murdering a man, his grief comes from not being able to save his daughter. Because of this, he feels he must take it into his own hands to settle the score and hunt down the men who harmed her and kill them. Both protagonists — Landor and the unnamed narrator in "The Tell-Tale Heart" — commit murders, but for different reasons.

The other way "The Tell-Tale Heart" influences The Pale Blue Eye is up for interpretation. Towards the end of the film, it is revealed that the initial murders were not at the hands of Lea Marquis (Lucy Boynton), as audiences were led to believe, but rather Landor, and Lea took advantage of the kills to steal their hearts in the hopes of curing her illness. Poe is haunted by Lea being framed for Landor’s murders, as well as her resulting death, and decides to part ways with Landor at the very end. Although not a direct reference to "The Tell-Tale Heart," Poe is tormented by Lea's death in the same way the narrator is tormented by the old man's death in the short story. Poe didn't kill Lea, but it could be said that Poe takes the blame for her death because he didn't realize the real murderer was in front of him all along. Lastly, the title of the film is a clear reference to "The Tell-Tale Heart," which references a pale blue eye.

"The Pit and The Pendulum"

Another famous Poe story, "The Pit and The Pendulum" is about a prisoner who is sentenced to death while strapped to a wooden plank. As he is about to escape, everything around him becomes hot, and he almost falls through the floor to his death before he is saved. In one of the more direct references in The Pale Blue Eye, Lea manipulates Poe to take part in her ritual, so she straps him to a wooden plank before she attempts to take his heart. Landor arrives to save Poe and in a struggle with Lea and her brother, the room goes up in flames and Landor is able to save Poe and Lea's mother from the flames.

"Lenore"

In The Pale Blue Eye, Poe reads part of a poem to Lea in which he is describing her, but calls her Lenore. "Lenore" is a poem about the death of a young woman, and it is often surmised that the poem may have been inspired by the death of Poe's wife, Virginia. "Lenore" references a wealthy woman full of pride, which is a direct parallel to Lea Marquis' wealthy family and the pride she has in keeping her health. That pride drives her to perform murderous rituals that she is convinced will heal her. In both the poem and The Pale Blue Eye, Lenore/Lea die an early death. The actual poem was written in 1831, one year after the events of the film take place.

"The Raven"

Poe's most famous work, "The Raven" also references Lenore. The poem focuses on the speaker's loss of Lenore in December from illness and how distraught he is from having his radiant maiden taken from him. In The Pale Blue Eye, the events take place during the winter and a snowy landscape, allowing us to make the connection between Lea and Lenore again, down to the detail that they both died from illness.

"Landor’s Cottage"

In a more direct reference to the main character, Gus Landor, Poe makes reference to a picturesque cottage nestled in the woods surrounded by water. Towards the end of The Pale Blue Eye, we pan in on Gus's cottage which can be seen visually the same way it is written in Poe's story "Landor's Cottage."

Streaming now on Netflix, The Pale Blue Eye is a beautifully shot film with a satisfying twist ending that you may not suspect. Couple that with some strong performances from Bale and Melling, and it's definitely a film to add to your watch list.