Pennslyvania Senator-elect John Fetterman will soon be heading to Washington, D.C. to represent the Keystone State in Congress' upper chamber. However, before he does that, it was revealed that Fetterman and his wife Giselle Fetterman got to show off their acting chops during cameos in Netlifx's upcoming film The Pale Blue Eye.

Set in 1830s New York, the film will depict veteran detective Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) as he investigates a series of murders that take place at the U.S. Naval Academy in West Point. According to the logline from Netflix, Landor "enlists one of their own to help unravel the case — a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling)." Fetterman confirmed his involvement with the project in a post on Twitter, showing off he and his wife in period-appropriate garb alongside Bale and the film's director, Scott Cooper. "It me + G + Christian Bale circa 1830," Fetterman wrote in the post.

Giselle followed this up with a Twitter post of her own, once again depicting the pair in their 1830s outfits. It appears the senator-to-be and his wife also received a private screening courtesy of Netflix, as Giselle added a second picture of the film playing in a movie theater, as well as a third picture of their names listed in the credits. "Here’s mom and dad in 1830 and today," she captioned the post.

The Pale Blue Eye will mark the third collaboration between Bale and Cooper, after Hostiles and Out of the Furnace, and it seems Fetterman's involement with the latter may have helped get him cast in the pair's latest project. In a recent panel with Bale and Cooper, they shed some light on how they were got to know Fetterman, and eventually get him a role in The Pale Blue Eye. "Christian and I had become good friends with now-Senator John Fetterman," Cooper said. "When I wrote Out of the Furnace, I had been researching steeltowns, dying steeltowns, and he was the mayor of Braddock, Pennslyvania ... He was very instrumental in helping Christian and me shoot almost the entire film in Braddock, Pennsylvania. Christian and I just became pals with him."

"John's got this fantastic face, hulking figure," Bale added. "So I said to Scott, 'We've got to have him in the tavern, right?' You've got to have that face, that's a face in the 1830s. Because a lot of faces don't fit in the 1830s." The pair also noted that Fetterman looked like a "survivor," and that he would show up to set in shorts and a hoodie no matter the cold weather or icy conditions.

Beyond Bale and Melling, The Pale Blue Eye also stars an ensemble cast of major Hollywood players. This includes Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Robert Duvall, Toby Jones, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Timothy Spall, to name a few. The film, which was additionally written by Cooper, is also produced by Bale and Cooper through Cross Creek Pictures.

The Pale Blue Eye will be released in select theaters on Dec. 23 before streaming on Netflix on Jan. 6. Check out the Fettermans' posts and the film's trailer below: