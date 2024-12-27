Modern crime movies have taken a lot of inspiration from film noir. Many of the great noirs of the '30s and '40s are still regarded among the greatest crime movies ever made, and have influenced generations of filmmakers to play with the tropes and conventions of the genre. In 1964, Japanese filmmaker Masahiro Shinoda released Pale Flower, a noir story about a gang member returning to his life of crime after serving time in prison.

Pale Flower is a dark, dreamlike, beautiful entry into the film noir genre, one that takes all the right beats from the classic noir stories and slightly updates them with a more methodical filmmaking approach, with an emphasis on mood and atmosphere over straightforward narrative/dialogue scenes. In 2011, Roger Ebert called the film "one of the most haunting noirs I've seen," and included it on his list of Great Movies. Among many other admirers of Shinoda's film, Michael Mann has noted his love for the movie a few times. In both his 2012 and 2022 Sight and Sound ballots, Mann listed Pale Flower as one of his ten favorite films of all time. In a list of favorite films Mann put together for Letterboxd, he wrote of Pale Flower: "For its incredible sequence of opening scenes alone, a striking piece of Japanese post-war noir, the people feel like you’re there, walking past them on the street."

What Is 'Pale Flower' About?

Image via Shochiku

If you are familiar with Mann's major films in the crime genre, the overlap between Pale Flower and a movie like Thief is quite evident. The themes and characters featured in both films have a lot of shared DNA, and in many ways Pale Flower feels like a 1960s version of a typical Mann crime thriller. In Pale Flower, a Yakuza member named Muraki (Ryō Ikebe) is released after a multi-year stay in prison for a gang-related murder. Muraki returns to an underground gambling den that has ties to gang activity, and meets Saeko (Mariko Kaga), a young woman who places large bets on the games. The two develop a relationship, while Muraki falls back into a life of crime and tries to distance himself from a former lover.

Pale Flower is a classic film noir, with doomed, melodramatic romance, violence, moral ambiguity, femme fatales, and stark black-and-white photography. Shinoda takes an approach that is lighter on dialogue and action and is more of a mood piece, with stylish cuts and a vibrant soundscape that brings 1960s Tokyo to life right before your eyes. Pale Flower even has a few surreal moments, including one beautiful and haunting dream sequence with imagery that leans into horror territory as Muraki flees from danger, emphasizing the walls that are closing in on him in his waking life. The film has a thrilling narrative, but its beautiful visual style makes it a remarkable experience.

'Pale Flower' Shares DNA with Michael Mann's 'Heat' and 'Thief'

Muraki's style, attitude, and behavior is strongly reflected in many of Mann's crime movies, especially Thief and Heat. Muraki wears sharp suits, he's no-nonsense, strictly professional, and torn between a life of romance and a life of crime. James Caan and Robert De Niro are both cut from this same cloth. In Thief, Caan portrays Frank, a jewel thief who falls for Jessie (Tuesday Weld) and wants to start a family, before being pulled back into his life of crime by a violent mobster. De Niro's character in Heat is much more active in his own inability to stay out of the life, even acknowledging many times throughout Mann's 1995 crime masterpiece that he doesn't want to do anything else.

These guys know what they are good at, they know what they've got to do, and they are not going to let anybody get in their way. That is a Michael Mann protagonist to the core, and it certainly applies to Muraki in Pale Flower as well. Mann's crime films often revolve around these characters whose fates are doomed by their unending devotion to their dangerous lifestyles. Maybe they will survive, but they won't have much to live for by the end of the movie. There's often a lingering feeling: where do they go from here? Pale Flower concludes in a similarly unresolved manner; you don't get a clear sense of what lies ahead for Muraki, but it's not looking good for him.

If you like Thief and Heat, Pale Flower doesn't exactly have the explosive action that Mann's films offer, but the movie is in conversation with the same themes and storytelling devices that Mann loves to employ. Pale Flower being one of Mann's favorite films feels like a no-brainer, and fans of his work will certainly find a lot of overlap, while also seeing Pale Flower for what it is: one of the most striking and beautiful noir films ever made.