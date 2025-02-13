LA’s 42nd annual William S. Paley Television Festival, otherwise known as PaleyFest, is right around the corner, set to kick off on March 21 and run through until March 29. The event will take place at the DOLBY Theater in Hollywood. Now, The Paley Center for Media has announced new stars coming to the event, including Severance veterans Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Gwendoline Christie joining the already-attending Adam Scott and Ben Stiller. Also joining the lineup of new stars are Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Debra Jo Rupp joining Agatha All Along’s Kathryn Hahn, with Hacks’ stars Carl Clemsons-Hopkins and Mark Indelicato even coming to the event as well. Lastly, Poker Face’s own Kumail Nanjiani and Clea DuVall will be at the event, along with Elisabeth Moss, Amy Sherman-Palladino, and more.

The stars of Severance will present at PaleyFest on Friday, March 21 on opening night at 7:30 PM, leading with a Conversation with the Creative Minds and Stars, with all of the aforementioned talent from the show set to be in attendance. Following that will be a panel on Saturday, March 22 at 2:00 PM with the cast of Cobra Kai, who will celebrate the Series Finale with the crowd. Confirmed to be in attendance are Ralph Macchio, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, and more. Following the Cobra Kai panel, later in the day will be the stars of Agatha All Along taking the stage at 7:00 PM for a special screening as well as full conversation with the stars, with creator and showrunner Jac Schaeffer also confirmed to be in attendance.

What Other Panels Will Take Place at PaleyFest?