The Paley Center for Media is hosting its 40th annual PaleyFest LA this spring and has rounded out its stacked lineup. The festival runs from March 31 through April 4 and spotlights some of the buzziest television currently airing. The event offers special previews and premiere screenings, never-before-seen footage, and interactive Q&A sessions with attendees. Tickets are available now for Paley members and Citi cardholders through January 19. Public access begins January 20 at 9:00 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET and will remain open until tickets are sold out.
The festival will show attendees the way and kick off the event with Disney+'s The Mandalorian. The Star Wars series is gearing up to premiere its third season this March. The event continues with panels for ABC's critically-acclaimed and multi-award-winning comedy Abbott Elementary, which recently earned a Season 3 renewal. Next Paramount's Yellowstone, which is currently in its fifth season, will take the stage. ABC brings its long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy. Talk shows will even get their chance in the spotlight with CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden. The festival closes with the acclaimed Showtime series Yellowjackets and Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which is heading into its final season.
About the event, Tina Davis, Citi’s Interim Chief Marketing Officer said:
"We are thrilled to continue our support of this iconic festival as it enters its 40th anniversary of celebrating the best of television. The Paley Center for Media produces programs that explore the most critical issues and opportunities within the industry and PaleyFest LA is sure to offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans and our cardmembers."
Yellowjackets' showrunners Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson expressed their excitement on bringing the show to PaleyFest, saying, "Teen cannibals become messed up adults and then we all get invited to PaleyFest to unpack what the hell is happening. Talk about a dream (nightmare?) come true! We are thrilled and honored to be invited to this year’s festival to talk about our show with people as apparently demented as we are. We look forward to feeling not so alone!"
PaleyFest LA takes place from March 31 to April 4 at the Dolby Theatre. Check out the full schedule and speaker lineup below:
The Mandalorian (Friday, March 31, 7:30 pm PT):
An epic opening night celebration featuring a special screening selected for this event by the producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:
- Jon Favreau, Showrunner & Executive Producer
- Dave Filoni, Executive Producer
- Rick Famuyiwa, Executive Producer
- Plus, additional participants to be announced
Abbott Elementary (Saturday, April 1, 2:00 pm PT):
A hilarious celebration for one of TV’s best comedies! Special screening, conversation, and Q&A with:
- Quinta Brunson, “Janine Teagues,” Creator & Executive Producer
- Tyler James Williams, “Gregory Eddie”
- Lisa Ann Walter, “Melissa Schemmenti”
- Chris Perfetti, “Jacob Hill”
- William Stanford Davis, “Mr. Johnson”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Barbara Howard”
- Plus, additional guests to be announced
Yellowstone (Saturday, April 1, 7:00 pm PT):
The global phenomenon makes its PaleyFest debut! Featuring a special screening selected for this event by the producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:
- Kevin Costner, Executive Producer, "John Dutton"
- Kelly Reilly, "Beth Dutton"
- Cole Hauser, "Rip Wheeler"
- Luke Grimes, "Kayce Dutton"
- Kelsey Asbille, "Monica Dutton"
- Wes Bentley, "Jamie Dutton"
- Gil Birmingham, "Thomas Rainwater"
- Jacki Weaver, "Caroline Warner"
- Plus additional Guests to be Announced
Grey's Anatomy (Sunday, April 2, 2:00 pm PT):
Celebrating this PaleyFest favorite featuring a special screening selected for this event by the producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:
- Krista Vernoff, Showrunner & Executive Producer
- Debbie Allen, Executive Producer, “Catherine Fox”
- Chandra Wilson, “Miranda Bailey”
- James Pickens Jr., “Richard Webber”
- Kevin McKidd, “Owen Hunt”
- Caterina Scorsone, “Amelia Shepherd”
- Camilla Luddington, “Jo Wilson”
- Kelly McCreary, “Maggie Pierce”
- Kim Raver, “Teddy Altman”
- Jake Borelli, “Levi Schmitt”
- Anthony Hill, “Winston Ndugu”
- Alexis Floyd, “Simone Griffith”
- Harry Shum Jr., “Benson ‘Blue’ Kwan”
- Adelaide Kane, “Jules Millen”
- Midori Francis, “Mika Yasuda”
- Niko Terho, “Lucas Adams”
The Late Late Show with James Corden (Sunday, April 2, 7:00 pm PT):
Featuring a special screening selected for this event by the Producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:
- James Corden, Host & Executive Producer
- Ben Winston, Executive Producer
- Rob Crabbe, Executive Producer
Yellowjackets (Monday, April 3, 7:30 pm PT):
Featuring a special premiere screening selected for this event by the producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:
- Jonathan Lisco, Showrunner & Executive Producer
- Ashley Lyle, Showrunner & Executive Producer
- Bart Nickerson, Showrunner & Executive Producer
- Melanie Lynskey, “Shauna”
- Christina Ricci, “Misty”
- Juliette Lewis, “Natalie”
- Tawny Cypress, “Taissa”
- Simone Kessell, “Lottie”
- Lauren Ambrose, “Van”
- Sophie Nélisse, “Teen Shauna”
- Sophie Thatcher, “Teen Natalie”
- Samantha Hanratty, “Teen Misty”
- Courtney Eaton, “Teen Lottie”
- Liv Hewson, “Teen Van”
- Steven Krueger, “Ben Scott”
- Warren Kole, “Jeff Sadecki”
- Kevin Alves, “Teen Travis”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Tuesday, April 4, 7:30 pm PT):
Featuring a Special Preview Selected for this Event followed by a conversation and Q&A with:
- Amy Sherman-Palladino, Creator, Writer, Director & Executive Producer
- Daniel Palladino, Writer, Director & Executive Producer
- Rachel Brosnahan, “Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel”
- Alex Borstein, “Susie Meyerson”
- Tony Shalhoub, “Abe Weissman”
- Marin Hinkle, “Rose Weissman”
- Michael Zegen, “Joel Maisel”
- Kevin Pollak, “Moishe Maisel”
- Caroline Aaron, “Shirley Maisel”